(HighNote HCD7326. Album Review by Peter Jones) Rudy Van Gelder died in 2016 aged 91, the most famous resident of Englewood Cliffs, NJ, just across the Hudson River from the top end of Manhattan. His fame was of course a result of the studio he built there in 1959, or more accurately, the jazz records he engineered there over the decades that followed – many of them for Blue Note, including A Love Supreme. One of the hundreds of musicians who regularly passed through was pianist Larry Willis – also sadly no longer with us, having died in 2019. Willis is not a household name, having really made his mark as a sideman with the likes of Carla Bley, Jackie McLean, Stan Getz and Blood, Sweat and Tears. He also, however, recorded many albums as leader, mostly for the Mapleshade label, before switching to Joe Fields’s HighNote in 2008. Joe too has since passed away, the company now being run by his son Barney.