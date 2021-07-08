Hospice of Charles County Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting

(WALDORF, MD July 8, 2021) – When the new Hospice of Charles County center opened to great fanfare in 2012, it was in many ways a “home-warming” for the passionate individuals, businesses, and organizations that willed it into existence. Nine years later, some of those same Charles County community leaders helped the nonprofit welcome a new phase in its legacy of care at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on the grounds of the center on June 23.

After an hour of networking over breakfast, the ceremony began with Hospice of the Chesapeake’s President and CEO Mike Brady thanking the community and sharing the two organization’s plans for bringing more hospice, support, and bereavement care to the people of Charles County. Since the two nonprofits merged in October, their new combined leadership has been moving swiftly to implement a plan to make significant investments including technology infrastructure, staffing, physical and decorative updates. “Nothing is more important to us — and when I say us, I mean everyone at Hospice of Charles County and Hospice of the Chesapeake — than knowing everyone who needs hospice and supportive care has access to those services and understands how we can support their family,” Brady said.

Pictured in the front row from left are Hospice of the Chesapeake board members Joyce Phillip, Tricia Lehmann, Brian Gibbons, President and CEO Mike Brady, Delegate Edith Patterson, Senator Arthur Ellis, board member Jim Humphrey and University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center President and CEO Noel Cervino. Photo by Gladys Aguirre, Hospice of Charles County.

Also speaking was Hospice of the Chesapeake Chairman of the Board Brian Gibbons, who talked about the expansion of palliative, or supportive care services, sharing the details of the Hussman Supportive Care Center, which will open this summer in one wing of the building and will begin accepting outpatient appointments.

Connie and Jordan Burick of the LaPlata Lions Club flank Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady. Photo by Elyzabeth Marcussen, Hospice of the Chesapeake.

District 28 Delegate Edith J. Patterson and Senator Arthur Ellis each presented proclamations on behalf of the state honoring the ribbon-cutting event. It was with their support as well as that of other Maryland state legislators representing Charles County that the hospice was able to secure a $200,000 bond. That bond and donations from the community have helped fund upgrades to infrastructure and renovations in progress on every floor of the three-level building on Davis Road in Waldorf, Maryland. There is fresh paint and new flooring throughout, while patient suites have new state-of-the-art patient beds, seating for family that converts to a sleeper and smart TVs. In the final phase later this year, the lower level will be renovated to include space for grief support groups and individual counseling sessions. There also will be an education and training center for clinical teams that will include smartboards and a mock patient room.

Pictured from left are Hospice of the Chesapeake board member Delegate Edith Patterson, Hospice of the Chesapeake President and CEO Mike Brady, Board Chairman Brian Gibbons and Senator Arthur Ellis. Photo by Elyzabeth Marcussen, Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Last to speak was Noel Cervino, President and CEO of the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and a member of the hospice’s board of directors. He spoke of the center’s long history of collaboration with Hospice of Charles County and the more recent formal partnership between Hospice of the Chesapeake and the medical center and what that means for the community. “When the time comes for families facing advanced illness or end-of-life, I am secure in knowing that our ongoing partnership will provide the highest quality and seamless care available to the Charles County community,” Cervino said.

The post Hospice of Charles County Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .