Maryland Conservation Corps Recruiting for 2021-22 Season

By Maryland Department of Natural Resources
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 14 days ago
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now recruiting members for the Maryland Conservation Corps , an award-winning AmeriCorps program that engages young adults aged 17-25 in extensive conservation, environmental and natural resources management projects across the state.

The department seeks to hire 35 full-time members who will work on seven teams for an 11-month period, beginning in late September 2021.

In an average year, Maryland Conservation Corps members will:

  • Conduct interpretive state park programming
  • Help preserve rich historical heritage sites
  • Improve park nature centers
  • Maintain hundreds of miles of trails
  • Plant thousands of trees
  • Provide environmental education programming for Maryland students
  • Restore wildlife habitat
  • Support the improvement of the Chesapeake and coastal bays
  • Work with schools to plant bay grasses

“The Maryland Conservation Corps provides young adults with a meaningful opportunity to gain experience in environmental science and natural resource conservation,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said. “From aquatic systems and public lands management, the program offers hands-on, real-world experience in a team-based environment that supports community service and conservation stewardship.”

To be considered, interested individuals must submit an online application . Placement will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Maryland Conservation Corps program is funded by AmeriCorps, the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

