Kings welcome Warriors, Lakers, Heat back for California Classic at Golden 1 Center

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers may have taken an early summer break this season, with James losing in the first round for the first time in his career, but they fully expect to be back in the championship mix in 2021-22. There's an argument to be made that all they need for this to happen is a healthy James and Anthony Davis come playoff time, but the Lakers don't want to rest on their 2020 laurels and will be looking for whatever upgrades they find this summer.