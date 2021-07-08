Kings welcome Warriors, Lakers, Heat back for California Classic at Golden 1 Center
The Kings have announced plans to bring the California Classic back to Sacramento this summer. The Kings will welcome back the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat for the two-day summer league event Aug. 3-4 at Golden 1 Center. Last year’s California Classic was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, a team source said there were no plans to hold the event this year, but since then restrictions have been lifted across the state.www.fresnobee.com
