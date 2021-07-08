Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

IFC Films, Bankside Films Backing Peter Strickland’s ‘Flux Gourmet’ Starring Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 14 days ago

“Flux Gourmet,” the new film from Peter Strickland, will be released by IFC Films in North America. The movie, which is backed by IFC Films, Bankside Films, and Head Gear/Metrol Technology, quietly wrapped production. The cast, which has not previously been announced, includes Asa Butterfield of “Sex Education” fame and “Game of Thrones” star Gwendoline Christie.

variety.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Verhoeven
Person
Jacques Audiard
Person
Asa Butterfield
Person
Gwendoline Christie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifc Films#Gourmet#Feature Film#Ifc Films#Sex Education#A24#Red Breast Productions#Lunapark Pictures#Blue Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Abby Quinn, Shiloh Fernandez, Joshua Leonard Starring in Blumhouse and Epix Thriller Set in Music City (EXCLUSIVE)

Abby Quinn will star in an upcoming Blumhouse and Epix movie set in Nashville opposite Shiloh Fernandez and Joshua Leonard. They join the previously announced Alexxis Lemire and Katey Sagal in the film, which has the working title of “Tattered Hearts.” The movie centers on a promising up-and-coming country duo who seek out the secluded mansion of their idol (Sagal), a former country music star and “Music City” royalty turned recluse. What starts out as a friendly visit devolves into a twisted series of horrors forcing the friends to confront the lengths they will go to realize their dreams. Brea...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Actress – Kristen Stewart and Global Pop Stars Could Dominate the Leading Awards Races

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MoviesSFGate

Radar Films Reteams With 'Deep House' Helmers on 'North Sentinel;' More Big Projects in Pipeline (EXCLUSIVE)

Radar Films, the Mediawan-owned production banner, is reteaming with “The Deep House” filmmakers Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo on “North Sentinel.” The well-established company, which is headed by Clement Miserez and Matthieu Warter, is developing several other English-language projects including a genre twist on “The Phantom of the Opera” directed by Xavier Gens (“The Divide”).
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Totem Films Boards Patricia Mazuy’s ‘Bowling Saturne’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Totem Films has boarded “Bowling Saturne,” the latest film from celebrated French director Patricia Mazuy. The pic, which is now in post-production, is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. “Bowling Saturne” follows police...
MoviesSFGate

Les Films Pelleas Readies Female-Driven Slate With New Films By Justine Triet, Danielle Arbid, Katell Quillevere (EXCLUSIVE)

Les Films Pelleas, the Paris-based production banner behind Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s “Anais in Love” at Cannes’ Critics Week, is powering a female-driven slate with new projects by Justine Trier (“Sibyl”), Katell Quillévéré (“Heal the Living”) and Danielle Arbid (“Suzanne et Osmane”). “Anatomie d’une chute” marks Triet’s follow up to “Sibyl,” which...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Michael Gentile's Paris-Based The Film to Produce 'Farewell Caracas,' 'Et Maintenant, Le Feu,' Julie Delpy's Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Gentile’s Paris-based The Film, the banner behind Julie Delpy’s upcoming show “On the Verge,” is developing a string of projects with emerging filmmakers, notably Yaël Cojot-Goldberg’s “Farewell Caracas” and Mehdi Fikri’s drama “Et maintenant, le feu.”. The company is also producing Danielle Arbid’s “Des châteaux qui brûlent,” based on...
MoviesSFGate

Broken Flames Teams With Producer Lucas A. Ferrara to Launch Film Fund For Writers at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

The U.K.’s Broken Flames Prods. has entered into a partnership with producer Lucas A. Ferrara to form a new film fund for writers, it was revealed at Cannes on Friday. The fund will provide an opportunity for emerging writers to get their projects financed and produced, with the winner also receiving a monetary stipend. Writers may submit original previously unproduced scripts of up to 15 pages, which have a mental health focus. The winner will have their film made by the team at Broken Flames Prods.
MoviesDeadline

Netflix Swoops On World Rights To Asa Butterfield Horror Film ‘CURS>R’ In Multi-Million Dollar Deal — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has swooped on world rights to horror film CURS>R out of the Cannes virtual market, we can reveal. We understand the streamer is paying high seven figures for the buzzy movie, which stars Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), newcomer Iola Evans (The 100), Eddie Marsan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street).
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Steve McQueen, Wanda Sykes, Michaela Coel Among AAFCA TV Honorees

The African American Film Critics Association has set its 2021 Special Achievement TV Honorees, a list that includes Steve McQueen, Wanda Sykes, Naomi Ackie, Michaela Coel and “Queen Sugar.”. “Our 2021 Class of Honorees is a special group who are using their considerable gifts to extend television’s legacy of a...
MoviesIndiewire

Execs from Neon, IFC Films, Pops, Struum, and Vuulr Talk Indie Film’s International Landscape

The fast-evolving entertainment landscape is creating new strategies in the independent film space, changes only accelerated by the pandemic. During the Variety & IndieWire Streaming Room presented by Vuulr, executives from Neon, IFC Films, Pops, Struum, and Vuulr agreed that one way to understand those changes is to embrace the fact that the entertainment business, now more than ever, is an international one.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Avalon Powers Up Film-TV Production, Services (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Avalon is transforming from a prestige producer-distributor into an industrial force. Founded by CEO Stefan Schmitz in 1996, Avalon has carved a reputation most recently for producing and releasing in Spain Carla Simon’s “Summer 1993,” a Berlin 2017 First Feature Award winner. It produced Clara Roquet’s Cannes Critics’ Week entry “Libertad.”
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘John and the Hole’ Trailer Reveals Disturbing Story of Boy Holding His Family Hostage in a Literal Hole (EXCLUSIVE)

Pascual Sisto’s “John and the Hole” — a psychological portrait of a disaffected teenager — has had a circuitous road to the screen. The movie, Sisto’s feature debut, was selected for last year’s Cannes Film Festival, which was, of course, canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it premiered at the virtual Sundance Film Festival in January, after which it was bought by IFC Films.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight: ‘A Chiara,’ ‘Magnetic Beats’ Win Big

Writer-director Jonas Carpignano has scored at Cannes with “A Chiara,” winning the Europa Cinemas Cannes Label nod for best European film at Directors’ Fortnight, the festival’s biggest independent parallel section. Carpignano took the same prize for his previous film, “A Ciambra,” which was exec produced by Martin Scorsese, in 2017.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Netflix Pays Big Money for New Horror Film CURS>R Starring Asa Butterfield

Netflix has paid some big money for a new horror thriller starring Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game) titled CURS>R. The exact amount paid for the film was not revealed, but it was in the high seven figures. The movie also stars Iola Evans (The 100), Eddie Marsan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street).

Comments / 0

Community Policy