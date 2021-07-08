Cancel
New York City, NY

Rihanna Joined Boyfriend A$AP Rocky at the Studio Wearing the Coolest Prada Bucket Hat

By Nikita Charuza
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rihanna's date-night outfits with A$AP Rocky are getting us excited to go out this summer. The 33-year-old singer and beauty mogul looked absolutely effortless in her outfit as she was picked up from her hotel on Wednesday night in New York City by her boyfriend in a white Rolls-Royce. While her outfit was sleek and simple, it was one particular accessory that had us rushing to our laptops to shop it: her Prada bucket hat.

