Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 get treated to big video upgrades
The Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are both excellent video cameras, and they just became even more tempting for pro filmmakers thanks to some video-focused firmware upgrades. Back in March, the Canon EOS R5 received the popular Canon Log 3 format, which is a useful addition for anyone who likes to color grade their videos. Well, that format will now be available to owners of the EOS R6 (and EOS 1D X Mark III) if they upgrade to their latest firmware on Canon's support page.www.techradar.com
