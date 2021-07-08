Bluegrass Dedicated LLC expanding fleet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – July 8th, 2021 – Bluegrass Dedicated LLC announces the purchase of twenty-five new semi-trailer trucks to further expand its growing fleet and capacity for customers in the area. “We are making over a three-million-dollar investment to further facilitate the growth of our company, and to accommodate the need in our area. Because of the tremendous influx of new business entities in our region, our goal is to provide a solution to companies that have a greater logistics need,” said John Higgins, CEO of Bluegrass Dedicated LLC and Bluegrass Supply Chain LLC.