Official: Electric Dodge Muscle Car Coming In 2024
Dodge is associated with insanely powerful, gas-guzzling, tire-smoking V8 muscle cars like the 840-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Demon. But as the auto industry shifts towards electrification to reduce global emissions, the American automaker has to adapt to the times. We've joked before about the prospect of Vin Diesel driving an electric Dodge muscle car in Fast & Furious, but this could be a reality sooner than you think.carbuzz.com
