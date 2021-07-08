Official: Electric Dodge Muscle Car Coming In 2024

These blowers promise burnouts for days, and they're all 50-state compliant. Owners of 2009-and-up Dodge Charger R/Ts and Challenger R/Ts have been in a conundrum for some time. When the second version of the 5.7-liter Hemi came out in 2009, the Dodge boys endowed it with 372 hp at the crankshaft—a full 32 hp more than came with the original LX-platform cars starting in 2005. With more horsepower on tap, what's not to like? This new, more powerful version of the 5.7L Hemi was called the "Eagle" to differentiate it from the first iteration of the third-gen Hemi, and it was developed alongside the 6.4L (392ci) Hemi with 485 hp that came out the same year.