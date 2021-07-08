Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft releases a new Windows 11 build with loads of changes, fixes and improvements

By Wayne Williams
Beta News
 14 days ago

Last week, shortly after confirming its existence, Microsoft rolled out the first preview build of its new, forthcoming operating system, Windows 11. Today, the software giant releases Windows 11 Build 22000.65 to those Insiders in the Dev Channel and it comes with a long list of changes and improvements, as well as plenty of fixes. As you might expect, there are lots of known issues to be aware of too.

betanews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Software#Windows Powershell#Windows Update#Windows Search#The Dev Channel#Taskbar#Power#Ps1#Run#Powershell#Gif#Weshineapp Com#Windows Insiders#Esc#The Quick Settings#Focus Assist#Account Settings#Lock Screen Settings#The Advanced Options#Open Navigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Country
China
Related
SoftwareTechRepublic

The best email client for Linux, Windows and macOS isn't Outlook

In businesses and homes, email is still a necessity for communication. But which email client is the best to use? You might be surprised to find out that it's not Microsoft Outlook. I rely on email. In fact, it's my primary method of communication with the outside world. While most...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to take a screenshot on Android

Knowing how to take a screenshot on Android seems simple enough, but it's more complex than you'd think. With so many phone makers using Android, each one has slightly different methods of capturing what's on screen. Fortunately, a lot of these methods overlap. Many of these are simple button combinations...
Computerswindowsreport.com

Windows 11 build 22000.65: best new features & noteworthy changes

Milan has been enthusiastic about PCs ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Read more. Windows 11 build 22000.65 has been released, and in this guide, we’re going to take a...
ComputersNeowin

A new Windows 11 Dev channel build adds a search box to Start, among other improvements

A little more than a week after releasing the first-ever Windows 11 build to Dev channel Insiders, Microsoft is today releasing a new update for the OS, bumping it to build 22000.65 that brings with it a bunch of bug fixes and improvements, along with minor tweaks such as the addition of a search box in the Start menu and the reintroduction of the 'Refresh' option in the desktop's right-click context menu. There isn't anything in the way of new features in today's build, though, those are expected to make it in the coming weeks.
Softwareamericanpeoplenews.com

Microsoft introduces new keyboard shortcuts in Windows 11

Preview builds and leaks of the Windows 11 operating system have been around for a while. While the operating system is still in active development, it is clear already that it will include several changes and new features when compared to Windows 10. The next version of Windows features a...
Softwarexda-developers

Microsoft has brand new emoji coming to Windows 11 and Microsoft 365

Microsoft has unveiled a new set of emoji that’s going to be available across its Microsoft 365 apps and services, as well as Windows 11. This is a complete overhaul of the company’s emoji set, spanning over 1,800 emoji. It’s the first time Microsoft has made such a significant change to its emoji in a few years. The last big redesign was in 2016.
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

Microsoft Confirms New Windows 10 Login Bypass Threat: Here’s The Fix

Security researchers have found a way to bypass the Windows Hello facial recognition that is used by hundreds of thousands of Windows 10 users to login. The latest batch of 'Patch Tuesday' security updates from Microsoft has landed with a hefty thump. With 116 vulnerabilities fixed, 12 of which were rated as critical and two already being exploited, the usual advice to install those updates as soon as possible applies. Not least as one of them fixes the PrintNightmare vulnerability in the Windows print spooler service that could lead to a remote takeover of your system.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft breaks down how its fixing the right-click context menu in Windows 11

Windows 11 includes a revamped right-click context menu that brings an improved look and functionality. Microsoft breaks down the changes in a new developer blog post. The right-click context menu has "grown in an unregulated environment for 20 years," according to Microsoft. Windows 11 brings a refreshed look to many...
Computerswccftech.com

New Windows 11 Build 22000.65 Drops!

Microsoft has released the second Preview Build of Windows 11 for Insiders in the Dev Channel with a number of improvements and fixes. Windows 11 Build 22000.65 aims to improve the experience for early testers, the company said. Windows 11 Build 22000.65: Changes and Improvements. Start now has a search...
TechnologyGhacks Technology News

Firefox 90 release overview: Windows background updates, compatibility improvements

Firefox 90.0 is the latest stable version of the Firefox web browser. It will be released later today and most Firefox installations will pick up the update automatically. All other Firefox channels are updated around the same time. Firefox Beta and Developer editions are upgraded to Firefox 91, Firefox Nightly to Firefox 92, and Firefox ESR to 78.12.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Origin not loading problem on Windows PC

Some Windows users are facing issues while opening the Origin app on their computers. Their experience varies as in some computers it crashes, whereas, some users are seeing Origin icon in the taskbar but without any interface. So, let us fix Origin not loading issue on Windows 11/10 with the help of some simple solutions.
TechnologyBeta News

Using technology to boost engagement in video meetings

Since the shift to virtual and hybrid working, we’ve all experienced some form of video fatigue. Whether it be back to back video meetings discussing different topics or enduring a meeting that has lasted well over an hour, the era of virtual meetings can be challenging and as a result can lead to unengaged attendees.
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft highlights its redesigned Windows 11 Context Menu and Share Dialog

Windows 11 will be the first version of Windows to ship under the leadership of Chief Product Officer Panos Panay, and the first preview builds already show a very welcome attention to detail. If it takes some time to get used to the new Start Menu or the centered Taskbar, Windows 11 introduces a lot of new subtle animations that Panay himself highlighted last week.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Microsoft is rolling out emergency fix for Windows 10 printing issues

On July 6, Microsoft released the emergency security updates to supported Windows 10 versions. While the updates brought the important bug fixes for PrintNightmare vulnerability, several users began reporting printing failures and Blue Screen of Death errors. The bug – supposedly introduced with three cumulative updates (KB5003690, KB5004760 and KB5004945)...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

KDE Connect can now link your Android phone to your Windows PC

KDE Connect, a free tool that lets you connect your Linux PC with Android phones, is now available for Windows and macOS. In concept, KDE Connect is very similar to Microsoft’s Your Phone app and Pushbullet. You can share files between your phone and PC, receive notifications, check your phone’s battery level, share clipboard contents, and so on. However, what makes it really stand out from Microsoft Your Phone and other similar services is its advanced features. For example, you can use your phone’s screen as a touchpad for your PC. It even lets you execute custom commands from your phone to control various computer states (reboot, hibernate, shutdown, etc.).

Comments / 0

Community Policy