Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Please Enable JavaScript

cltampa.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.cltampa.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Food Drink#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Tampa, FLcltampa.com

La Segunda's South Tampa location is selling $5 Cuban sandwiches next week

Guava & cheese pastries and apple turnovers are BOGO, too. La Segunda just announced an expansion to St. Petersburg, and on July 22 the storied bakery celebrates another milestone—the third anniversary of its Kennedy Boulevard location—by selling $5 Cuban sandwiches. Guava, guava & cheese pastries and apple turnovers are buy-one-get-one-free...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Watermelon, Says Science

Is there anything better than eating a freshly cut melon on a hot summer day? Watermelon is notorious for bringing the feel-good-summer vibes. This sweet fruit packs a nutritious punch as well. It is high in Vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and is actually a low-sugar fruit when compared cup-for-cup to other tropical fruits.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
Tampa, FLcltampa.com

Vegan staple Valkyrie Doughnuts will open in St. Pete this weekend

In addition to doughnuts, you can also expect vegan cronuts and cinnamon rolls. Valkyrie Doughnuts, an Orlando vegan staple, is opening its second location in St. Pete this weekend at 2444 Central Avenue. This isn’t the first Nordic-named concept on the block, though. Owner Celine Duvoisin is also behind Valhalla...
Temple Terrace, FLcltampa.com

One of the original Temple Terrace homes is on the market for $350K

A home designed by the same architect behind John Ringling's Ca' d'Zan palace in Sarasota, is now on the market. In the early 1920s, New York-based architect Dwight James Baum designed 42 homes in the burgeoning golf-course community of Temple Terrace, which is named after the Temple orange hybrid groves in the area. The homes were some of the first built in the community, and are believed to be the largest collection of Baum's work in the Southeast. However, only about 19 of these abodes still exist, and one of them is currently for sale.
Internetlifewire.com

Why Experts Are Worried About Encryption on Facebook Messenger

Facebook has delayed its plans to release end-to-end encryption on the Messenger app. Despite the privacy benefits that end-to-end encryption brings, some experts believe it could open the door for abusers and other bad actors to gain access to children and young online users. Facbook does have a kids' version...

Comments / 0

Community Policy