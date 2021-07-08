Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kevin Feige Says Marvel Actors Are No Longer Locked Into Long Multi-Movie Contracts

By Claire Epting
Posted by 
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marvel head Kevin Feige has revealed that MCU actors will no longer be held in multi-movie contracts moving forward. As the MCU was in its formative years, Feige turned heads with his massive contract offerings to actors — Samuel L. Jackson was signed on for nine Nick Fury appearances at once. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, those days of a long-standing franchise deal may not be the norm anymore.

wblk.com

Comments / 0

Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Mcu#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

X-MEN Star Hugh Jackman Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy After Seemingly Teasing His Return As Wolverine

While it still isn't officially official, it's thought Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that other actors from the past will reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU, and we know that Sir Patrick Stewart has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Says Kevin Feige Was “Nervous” To Tell Her About Black Widow’s Demise

Scarlett Johansson remembers the phone call she got from Kevin Feige in which he revealed to her that Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, would die in Avengers: Endgame. In an interview Friday with BBC Radio 1, the Marvel actor recalled the conversation with the president of Marvel Studios about the end of the line for her character and why it was important it happened.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Karen Gillan calls Thor: Love and Thunder “bonkers”

How can Taika Waititi top his last entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, one of the film’s stars has described Thor: Love and Thunder as one of the wildest movies yet. When speaking with Collider, Karen Gillan opened up about working on the latest Marvel entry. This film will...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Marvel fans concerned as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and other MCU characters are recast in new show

Marvel fans have been surprised to learn that a selection of MCU characters have been recast for a new Disney Plus series.Upon the release of the trailer of What If...?, a new animated show, confusion abounded as viewers realised some voices they expected to hear do not actually feature in the series.These include Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Benicio del Toro as Guardians of the Galaxy character The Collector.The trailer comes after Jeff Goldblum, who’ll voice The Grandmaster (the character he played in Thor: Ragnarok), seemed...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Doctor Strange: How Tilda Swinton Feels About Marvel’s Whitewashing Comments

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-growing and has been making major steps forward in regards to inclusion and representation. But there were some speed bumps along the way, including the controversy about Doctor Strange’s casting of Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One. Marvel’s Kevin Feige recently admitted fault in the controversy, and now Swinton herself has responded to those comments.
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
swiowanewssource.com

Kevin Feige says Yelena Belova will carry the Black Widow legacy

Kevin Feige has promised Yelena Belova will carry the legacy of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena alongside Scarlett Johansson in the 'Black Widow' movie, and Kevin - the President of Marvel Studios - is sure that she'll continue the character's legacy "in her own way".
MoviesComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: Kevin Feige on Bringing the Scarlet Witch’s Marvel Magic Into the MCU

When WandaVision came to an end back in March, it was finally revealed that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was the Scarlet Witch. Between Wanda and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the Disney+ series put a lot of focus on the magic of the MCU, especially Scarlet Witch's Chaos Magic. Olsen is expected to reprise her role in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. During a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about bringing Wanda's magic into the MCU.
MoviesComicBook

Kathryn Hahn: Kevin Feige Says Agatha Harkness Is Returning "Someday Soon"

Not only is Agatha Harkness coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says Kathryn Hahn's beloved villain will be back sooner rather than later. In a recent chat with Rotten Tomatoes, the architect behind Hollywood's largest franchise applauded the work of Hahn's role in WandaVision. That's when Feige uncharacteristically let it slip Hahn will be returning to the comics-based world "someday soon."
MoviesComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals How Marvel Decides Which Heroes Get Movies or Disney+ Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe now has two main avenues of storytelling: major blockbuster films like Black Widow (now in theaters) and the new Marvel Disney+ series like WandaVision and Loki that have launched in 2021 and quickly taken hold of the entertainment zeitgeist. However, how does Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige determine which MCU characters get films, and which are ripe for their own series on Disney+? In a new interview, Feige addresses that very question, giving Marvel fans a bit (just a bit!) more insight into which characters end up on the big screen or small screen, and why:
MoviesComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Director Says Kevin Feige Is More Involved With Films Than Warner Bros. Execs

In case you didn't already know, Kevin Feige has a pretty comfortable grip on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The producer took Iron Man and turned it — and a few dozen other movies — into a billion-dollar franchise that's more popular now than it's ever been. In fact, not only does Feige oversee Marvel Studios, but he serves as the chief creative officer for the entire Marvel brand. That's why when James Gunn says the exec is pretty involved with the post-production process, it's a pretty believable situation.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Hints An Imminent Kathryn Hahn MCU Return

Fans of Disney+’s WandaVision will be chanting the series’ catchy limerick “Agatha All Along” once again. In a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Comicbook.com reports Marvel Studios’ head orchestrator, Kevin Feige, confirmed Agatha Harkness’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe would happen sooner than expected. “Someday. Someday soon. You will see...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel’s Kevin Feige on the Avengers: Endgame Moment That Took on New Meaning During the Pandemic

April of 2020 marked the first anniversary of the conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Infinity Saga," though it also marked a month since people around the world had begun to fully grasp the severity of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown procedures. While fans were quick to celebrate the anniversary of the release of Avengers: Endgame, sharing videos of packed movie theaters reacting to the film's final moments, it served not only as a reminder of the film's accomplishments, but also a reflection of the joy of seeing such films in communal settings, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently reflecting on the impact of those shared experiences.
MoviesComicBook

Kevin Feige Says Marvel Studios Phase 4 Is About New Beginnings

Marvel Studios' "Phase Four" lineup of original content is already drastically different from the three that preceded it in two major ways: 1. It's only slated to be about two years long rather than three or four; and 2. It expands beyond movies and includes Disney+ original shows. After multiple COVID-19 delays we're finally in the thick of their plans with three shows behind us and one movie in the wind, and Marvel Studios is keeping their "foot on the gas" as company head Kevin Feige says in a new interview. He also offered some perspective on the theme of Phase Four.
MoviesComicBook

Kevin Feige: Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man Split Was an “Emotional Few Months”

Kevin Feige says it was an "emotional few months" on "all sides" when it looked like Spider-Man had no home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios President and Sony Pictures' Amy Pascal developed the initial five-film deal bringing a rebooted Spider-Man (Tom Holland) into the MCU in Captain America: Civil War, weaving a web of two Spider-Man standalones for Sony (Homecoming and Far From Home) and two crossovers for Disney (Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame). But when the pact expired with Far From Home in 2019, renegotiations for a new deal broke down — and Spider-Man was without a home in the shared Marvel universe.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Kevin Feige delivers a “never say never” when it comes to Venom in the MCU

We’ve all heard the rumors for months; hell, these go back further than that. The rumblings of Tom Hardy’s Venom entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been around since the character was first introduced. But now, with Spider-Man: No Way Home looking like a superhero film of epic, Cinematic Universe-crossing...
Moviesdorksideoftheforce.com

Why the Loki series inspires hope for the Kevin Feige Star Wars movie

Warning! This story contains spoilers for the entire Loki series. When it was announced that writer Michael Waldron would be brought on to script the Kevin Feige-produced Star Wars movie, the fandom collectively agreed, “We will watch your career with great interest.”. With Feige being on as a producer, Star...
TV & VideosIGN

WandaVision's Agatha Harkness Return 'Can't Come Soon Enough,' Marvel's Kevin Feige Says

While it's been a few months since WandaVision wrapped up its nine-episode season, many Marvel fans are still ecstatic about series breakout Kathryn Hahn and her performance as Agatha Harkness. Introduced as Wanda Maximoff's mysterious neighbor, Hahn's character comes to take on a major role within the show's ever-changing town of Westview. Now, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has expressed his own excitement for Harkness' future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again,

Comments / 0

Community Policy