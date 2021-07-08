Kevin Feige Says Marvel Actors Are No Longer Locked Into Long Multi-Movie Contracts

Marvel Studios' "Phase Four" lineup of original content is already drastically different from the three that preceded it in two major ways: 1. It's only slated to be about two years long rather than three or four; and 2. It expands beyond movies and includes Disney+ original shows. After multiple COVID-19 delays we're finally in the thick of their plans with three shows behind us and one movie in the wind, and Marvel Studios is keeping their "foot on the gas" as company head Kevin Feige says in a new interview. He also offered some perspective on the theme of Phase Four.