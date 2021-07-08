‘Evil’ Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

Now, this is nothing personal against "Dig" writers Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke because this week's episode of The CW's Walker actually had us at the overview. When you have Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) doing an investigative deep-dive into who was behind a bomb threat at the school aimed at Liam (Keegan Allen) and Stan (Jeffrey Nordling), you've flicked our curiosity behind its ear. Add into the mix an important personal decision by Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi), and Trey (Jeff Pierre) getting a visitor, and we have the makings of another dramatic outing. But for Supernatural fans, the episode is extra special as it reunites him with Richard Speight, Jr., who directs this week's episode. While known for his portrayal of Gabriel / The Trickster / Loki on the long-running, Padalecki and Jensen Ackles-starring series, Speight, Jr. is no stranger to the director's chair, having directed nearly a dozen episodes of SPN as well as The CW's Kung Fu and Netflix's Lucifer.