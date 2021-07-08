Cancel
Download Linux Mint 20.2 today and tell Microsoft you don't want Windows 11

By Brian Fagioli
Beta News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Windows 11 on the horizon, many consumers will find themselves unable to upgrade due to the crazy system requirements the operating system has. And so, some of those people will look for alternatives, such as Linux distributions. While Ubuntu is a wise choice for those interested in switching to Linux, it isn't the best choice. Actually, Windows-switchers should instead give Linux Mint (which is based on Ubuntu) a try.

