Download Linux Mint 20.2 today and tell Microsoft you don't want Windows 11

Jack Wallen has finally settled on a single web browser as his default across all platforms. Find out what he considers the best browser and why he made the switch. A couple of months ago, I finally left Opera as my default web browser on Linux. That was a hard sell because the Opera Workspaces feature was something I didn't think I could leave behind. And yet, the load the Opera web browser placed on my computer (especially when using Google Docs) was too big an issue to ignore. I'd be working along, minding my own business, when all of a sudden the Opera browser would bring the desktop to a grinding halt.