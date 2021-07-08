Cancel
Microsoft releases Teams backgrounds featuring Clippy, Solitaire, MS Paint, and more

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft released a collection of nostalgic backgrounds for Microsoft Teams. There are backgrounds featuring Clippy, Solitaire, and the Windows XP default wallpaper. All of the backgrounds are available for free. Microsoft released a collection of nostalgic Microsoft Teams backgrounds for "#ThrowbackThursday." You can grab background images featuring Clippy, Solitaire, Microsoft...

