Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Logan Paul Says All Lil Baby Songs Sound the Same, Baby Responds

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A clip from an old Logan Paul podcast episode where he downplays the success of Lil Baby and Baby's music has resurfaced online, and the Atlanta rapper has fired back. On Thursday (July 8), a snippet from episode 163 of the internet celebrity's ImPaulsive podcast, which is titled "We're Done With Sex" and was released back on March 3, 2020, made its way back onto social media. In the conversation, which is about influential and impactful music and artists from rock music bands like The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin to Lil Baby and DaBaby, Logan Paul offered his sentiments on the Quality Control Music artist's sound.

wblk.com

Comments / 1

Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Songs#Rock Music#Impaulsive Podcast#Pockets Full Inc#The Voice Of The Heroes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Nivea Talks Same Lil Wayne Complaints The-Dream Predicted In His Songs

Nivea was a star in the early 2000s with hits such as “Don’t Mess with My Man” and “Laundromat.” Despite the success on the Billboard charts, though, Nivea’s love life was just as popular as her music career. During a recent visit to Kandi Burress’ YouTube show On That Note, the R&B singer revealed some interesting details on her relationship with Lil Wayne.
Louisville, KYhotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Invited EST Gee To The Studio & Told Him Not To Bring His Ghostwriter

EST Gee may not have gotten Brent Faiyaz and Sonder's approval to use a sample of their music on the outro to his latest project, but the Louisville, Kentucky artist has been winning in virtually every other aspect. After a long wait, Gee finally dropped Bigger Than Life Or Death on Wednesday, and the 15-track project features major guest appearances from the likes of Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, and Yo Gotti.
Celebritieshot96.com

“Industry Baby”: Lil Nas X mocks Nike court trial in teaser for Kanye West-produced new song

Lil Nas X is pulling out all the stops for his new single, “Industry Baby.”. On Monday, the hitmaker unveiled a teaser for the new track that takes aim at his dispute with Nike over the controversial Satan Shoes he released in collaboration with design company MSCHF. The shoes, a tie-in to his video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” were Nike Air Max 97s that were redesigned to feature a pentagram and contain a drop of human blood.
CelebritiesNME

Lil Nas X says video for new single ‘Industry Baby’ is not suitable for kids

Lil Nas X has warned his fans that the music video for this forthcoming single ‘Industry Baby’ is unsuitable for children. Earlier this week the rapper teased his new Kanye West-produced single, which arrives on Friday (July 23), with a video skit poking fun at his court appearance over the “Satan Shoe” copyright infringement lawsuit. The clip was labelled as a prelude of the single’s video.
MusicPosted by
B106

Producer DY Krazy Elevates His Sound With Beats for Juice Wrld, Lil Baby and More

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. With a production style that blends trap, gospel, R&B and Chicago juke music, DY Krazy, 26, has helped shock the pulse into songs like Lil Baby and EST Gee’s “Real As It Gets,” Juice Wrld’s “Titanic” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Lullaby.” Here, Krazy speaks about his growing track record in the 808 Mafia super team.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Lil Baby reckons he is the Lil Wayne ‘of this new generation’

Lil Baby has declared that he is the Lil Wayne of the new generation on a new track from EST Gee, ‘5500 Degrees’, as reported by Complex. On the track he raps, “I’m going too crazy, I’m the Wayne of this new generation, N***as fugazi, they can’t fuck with us no type of ways, these n***as too lazy/I’m cut from a different type of cloth, I don’t know who raised ’em/Every time I pop out all the women screaming, ‘Woo, Baby.’”
Musicdexerto.com

Lil Baby finally hits back at Logan Paul a year after he trashed his music

American rap star Lil Baby has clapped back at YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul exactly a year after the influencer trashed his music on the Impaulsive podcast. Lil Baby is one of the biggest names in the rap game right now. Best known for such hits as ‘Sum 2 Prove’ and ‘On Me,’ it’s safe to say that the rapper is widely hailed as one of the genre’s biggest rising stars… but YouTuber Logan Paul didn’t agree with this sentiment, at first.
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

Lil Nas X Is an ‘Industry Baby’ and Proud of It

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X flips the world of hip-hop on its head with seemingly everything he does. With his record-breaking debut single “Old Town Road,” he pushed the hybrid sound of country rap to the top of the Billboard charts for months. With “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” the lead single from his upcoming debut album released earlier this year, he directly challenged the homophobia prevalent in hip-hop by celebrating his queerness in ways never seen before.
MusicPitchfork

Kanye West Premieres New Album Donda, Reunites With JAY-Z on New Song

Kanye West premiered his new album Donda tonight (July 22) at an event broadcast live from Atlanta. Scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, West stepped out in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as music started playing at 9:50 p.m. Eastern. The album, which is due for an official release tomorrow, features the below collaboration with JAY-Z—their first together since they both appeared on Drake’s 2016 song “Pop Style.” Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more also appear on the album. The event, which streamed live on Apple Music, has now ended.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West Debuts Surprise Jay-Z Feature on ‘DONDA’: Listen

Kanye West debuted his new album DONDA at a listening event in Atlanta which was live streamed on Apple Music for fans across the world. The event started late but once the music started playing, fans were happy to experience the live listening. According to what we heard, Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more have contributed to the new album but there was one more name who blasted through the speakers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Jay-Z.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Young Paul McCartney Deepfake Stars in ‘Find My Way’ Video With Beck

Beck portrays a young Paul McCartney via deepfake technology in the music video for “Find My Way,” the two artists’ collaborative song from the McCartney remix album McCartney III Imagined. The clip was directed by Andrew Donoho, choreographed by Phil Tayag, and co-produced by Hyperreal Digital, a company that “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott said in a statement. The video shows the de-aged McCartney emerging from a hotel room, dancing in the hallway, and being whisked away to different dream-like environments. At the end of the clip, the fake Macca pulls off his “mask” to reveal that he was Beck the whole time. McCartney and Beck’s version of “Find My Way” appeared on McCartney III Imagined, the remix album for McCartney’s December 2020 LP McCartney III. The full remix collection was released to streaming in April and will be available on vinyl Friday, July 23rd. Other remixes feature Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Idris Elba, and more.
Musicwmagazine.com

Don Toliver’s New Album Life of a Don Is the Soundtrack to His Life

Don Toliver photographed by Lea Winkler for W Magazine. In the slow-motion opening scenes of Don Toliver’s music video for his first single of 2021, What You Need, the musician Kali Uchis appears in a candlelit cathedral, kneeling before a crucifix. Bird’s-eye views of Medellín, Colombia flash on the screen, before Toliver appears, walking through a stable of horses. This video, released in May, reintroduced Toliver, a singer and songwriter known as Travis Scott's protégé, to his millions of listeners and followers—many of whom have been fans for years. Even before putting out his debut studio album, Heaven or Hell, in March last year, Toliver has been a rising star in rap—he was featured on Scott’s 2018 album Astroworld, signed to his label Cactus Jack, and had features on tracks with Quavo and Offset of Migos, and Wiz Khalifa. (You might have heard his WondaGurl-produced 2019 track “No Idea” on TikTok, where it became a viral dance challenge.) For the past year, Toliver has been relatively quiet on the solo music release front, instead putting out feature tracks with Rico Nasty and Gucci Mane on Rico’s latest album Nightmare Vacation, and appearing the Big Sean and Nas song “Replace Me.”
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul Spotted On Plane With Mystery Baby

YouTube personality turned professional boxer Logan Paul is currently one of the most popular celebrities in the world right now. He has been involved in a storyline in WWE back in April, as he was in Sami Zayn’s corner for his match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37. Logan Paul also recently leaked a bad Randy Orton text message. Paul was recently photographed on a private plan with a woman and mystery baby. Logan is not a father, so it’s unknown his relation to the child.
CelebritiesCorydon Times-Republican

Dua Lipa wants to be a movie star

Dua Lipa would “really like” to be a movie star. The 25-year-old singer is “intrigued and excited” about the idea of building on the experience she’s gained from starring in her music videos but doesn’t want to jump straight into a leading role. Asked about the possibility of moving into...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...

Comments / 1

Community Policy