Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

The most problematic RBs and WRs Oregon will face in 2021

By Erik Skopil
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon's defense was among the best in the nation in 2019. Statistically, it was among the best the school has produced. For whatever reason, and there are numerous possible explanations, the Ducks weren't as good during the shortened 2020 season. The Ducks dropped their rank on the Pac-12 leaderboard in each of the primary statistical categories. They fell from second to sixth in scoring defense, from second to fifth in total defense and from second to seventh in both rushing and passing defense.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Tim Deruyter
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Zach Charbonnet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbs#Nfl Draft#American Football#Ducks#Pac 12#Boise State#Wr#All American#Utes#Wsu#Cougars#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State's Olave, Wilson and Munford receive Big Ten football preseason honors

The Big Ten conference released its preseason football honors list on Thursday and a trio of Buckeyes landed on the East division’s five offensive players named. Offensive tackle Thayer Munford and receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were three of the five offensive players named Big Ten Preseason honorees. Joining them on the offensive side of the ball were Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. and Penn State receiver Jahon Dotson.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Anonymous Patriots player has telling comment about Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems intent on having Cam Newton start the season as his No. 1 quarterback, but there have been numerous reports that Mac Jones could push the former NFL MVP in training camp. Judging by what one Patriots player said about the rookie this week, an open competition almost seems inevitable.
Texas StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Texas high school football player who assaulted a referee seeks a new start

EDINBURG, Texas — Emmanuel Durón, 19, was scheduled to leave for college last Friday. A surprise pool party was arranged to send him off to restore a ruined football career. But the trade school he plans to attend in Atlanta was still trying to secure a field for its inaugural season. So Durón will have to wait at least a few more weeks before starting a new life, aiming to become someone other than a forever villain who attacked a referee.
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

5-star OL from Texas names final 5, includes 2 SEC teams

One of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022 is down to five schools, including a pair of SEC rivals. Arlington (Texas) Bowie 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell shared Friday that Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are the schools in the mix to land his commitment. Campbell...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Bombshell Message

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins stunned the football world with his take on the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this afternoon, the NFL announced strict punishments for players and teams that aren’t vaccinated. From being forced to forfeit games and losing pay checks, the NFL made it clear the league wants players to be vaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

SEC Commissioner Responds To Oklahoma, Texas Rumors

A stunning report from the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday signaled that a major college football realignment could be just around the corner. Per Brent Zwerneman, two historic programs, Oklahoma and Texas, reached out to the SEC, hoping to join the conference. The Sooners and the Longhorns reportedly wanted out of...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Miami Football Player Dismissed Following Disturbing Charge

On Thursday morning, the Miami Hurricanes suspended a former top recruit after troubling allegations arose. The team suspended former top recruit Avantae Williams after police arrested him earlier in the week. According to a report from ESPN, Williams is facing three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant person. “We...
Oklahoma State247Sports

Former 5-star prospect Moussa Cisse to announce transfer decision

One of the top basketball prospects in the transfer portal and key Oklahoma State target is set to announce his decision Thursday. Former Memphis center and five-star recruit Moussa Cisse tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he will reveal his future destination Thursday on ESPN. He is expected to choose between Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida State, Georgia and Oklahoma State.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: New Aaron Rodgers news is exciting for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears‘ greatest rival in the last one and a half decades is easily Aaron Rodgers. However, Chicago’s archnemesis is more likely to move out of the NFC North after declining an extension from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. According to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New York Giants Sign Former Ohio State Running Back

On Tuesday, ESPN insider Field Yates reported that the New York Giants brought in three players for tryouts. Roughly 24 hours later, the Giants officially signed two of those three players. The G-Men have signed running back Mike Weber and defensive back Jordyn Peters. The terms of their contracts have...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Which schools should Big Ten pursue for expansion?

The Ohio State football team may have to deal with some new members in the Big Ten soon. If so, who should the conference take a look at for expansion?. It looks like we’re heading for another seismic shift in college football. Next week, Oklahoma and Texas are reportedly going to inform the Big XII they are will to apply to join the SEC. Moves like this usually trigger a domino effect. If those two schools do leave the Big XII, I fully expect the Big Ten to pursue expansion. The question is, who will they invite to join?
Oklahoma StateUSA Today

Pac-12 realignment if Texas and Oklahoma do join the SEC

Just when you thought realignment was a relatively settled topic, Texas and Oklahoma — as Sooners Wire notes, drawing from the initial scoop by the Houston Chronicle — are in talks to potentially join the SEC. If this move happens — and while hardly guaranteed, it is certainly a strong...

Comments / 0

Community Policy