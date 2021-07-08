G87 BMW M2 gets rendered based on new M240i Coupe

One of the major BMW reveals in 2022, if not one of the most important of the automotive worlds, is the next generation 7 Series. The luxury sedan project kicked off in 2017 under the former BMW Chief of Design Jozef Kaban and continued under the guidance of Domagoj Dukec, the current design boss. From the early days of sketching, the idea behind the new 7 Series was the following: to create a unique design language for the flagship model. The current generation 7 Series has gone through one of the biggest facelifts in BMW history. Long gone was the safe and evolutionary design, and in was the bold and large kidney grille. So it’s only fitted that the new 7 Series will continue down this path of boldness and daring designs.