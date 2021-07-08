Cancel
Astronomy

LHAASO measures Crab Nebula brightness, yields new UHE gamma-ray standard

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO), one of China's key national science and technology infrastructure facilities, has accurately measured the brightness over 3.5 orders of magnitude of the standard candle in high-energy astronomy, thus calibrating a new standard for ultra-high-energy (UHE) gamma-ray sources. The standard candle is the famous Crab Nebula, which evolved from the "guest star" recorded by the imperial astronomers of China's Song Dynasty.

