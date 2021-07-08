Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

A PSA on SPF: Tips on getting the most protection from sunscreen

By Simon Williams
azpbs.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – With summer in full force, it’s more important than ever to wear sunscreen when outside. Arizonans are at a particular risk for sun-related skin damage, according to experts at the University of Arizona’s Skin Cancer Institute. Arizona sits at a higher altitude and lower latitude than most states,...

cronkitenews.azpbs.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psa#Spf#Wear Sunscreen#Arizonans#Skin Cancer Institute#Spf#The Mayo Clinic#Cronkite News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareHartford Courant

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen review: Does it go on clear and keep skin protected?

Protecting your skin from sun damage is one of the most important aspects of skincare, but finding a sunscreen that works for your skin and staying on top of applications can be a real hassle. Sunscreens are frequently greasy or leave an unpleasant white cast, and they can affect how makeup adheres to your face. Plus some sunscreens are formulated with active ingredients that are dangerous for coral reefs and the overall health of the ocean.
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

The best SPF for acne prone skin

Finding SPF for acne-prone skin can be a nightmare. Sunscreen has long been blamed for triggering breakouts, but wearing it is non-negotiable (especially if you're taking roaccutane for your acne), not only to protect your skin from sun damage, but also to prevent or reduce post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Thankfully SPF formulations...
Skin Caremegadoctornews.com

The Importance of Daily Sunscreen Use

Newswise — Wearing sunscreen every day, even if you are outside only for short periods, is an important step in keeping your skin looking healthy and preventing skin cancer. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, daily use of at least an SPF 15 sunscreen can lower your risk of developing melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer, by 50 percent. The best sunscreen is broad spectrum, which protects against both the rays that burn skin and the rays that cause aging and tanning. The protection level largely depends on what you’ll be doing when you are wearing sunscreen. If you spend the majority of your day inside, SPF 15 should provide plenty of protection. If you spend more time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, you’ll want a higher SPF and maybe even one that is also water and sweat-resistant.
Skin Carecodelist.biz

According to dermatologists: This helps against acne

Anyone who has impure skin on their face knows the struggle: Between all the methods, products and Co., it is difficult to find the right variant. But now some dermatologists have revealed what really helps in the fight against acne and of course we do not want to withhold these findings from you.
Skin CareIn Style

Sunscreen Haters Will Love These Silky Drops That Make SPF So Easy

You can un-brace yourself — we're not here to pelt you with another "wear sunscreen every day" lecture (but please do it, okay?). Nope, we're introducing a product that makes this practice a breeze, so you'll actually look forward to applying it as the last step in your morning skincare routine. If gunky textures, unflattering white casts, and pilling products have led to you skipping out on sunscreen, it's time to invest in this formula that's unlike the greasy bottles you may be used to.
Skin Carecharlottesmartypants.com

From the Smarty Health Corner and Novant Health: 7 key sunscreen tips

For helping finding medical care, click here. For information about skin care or Novant Health Coastal Plastic Surgery, click here. Tank tops, shorts, sundresses and bikinis – however you choose to brave summer’s blistering temps, make sure you play it safe with all that time spent outside in the sun.
Skin CareWho What Wear

Can Sunday Riley's First Sunscreen Solve All My SPF Woes? Let's Find Out

Sunscreens, like so many things in this world, have typically fallen into a binary: You’re either team mineral or team chemical. The latter are the ones you’re likely most familiar with; they work by absorbing UV rays into the skin and converting them into heat. The formulas also happen to be more transparent and comfortable to wear but can also be irritating on some skin types. Mineral, or physical, sunscreens generally have a thicker consistency and, as the name suggests, physically reflect UV rays off of the skin. They are known for leaving a white or gray film or “cast” on skin—particularly darker skin tones—but are also considered more tolerable for sensitive skin. In other words, both types have pros and cons. What’s a sun-conscious person to do?
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

13 Lip Balms With SPF To Protect Your Lips & Heal A Chapped Pout

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. You diligently apply (and reapply) your sunscreen—but how often do you protect your lips? It's a commonly forgotten area, even though it's one of the thinnest and most sensitive spots on your face, which makes it pretty susceptible to sun damage. Not only are lip sunburns very much a thing (ouch), but that UV damage can also accelerate lip thinning as you age—the inflammation and oxidative stress can weaken the collagen structure, thus deflating your pout at a quicker rate.
Skin Caregearjunkie.com

The Best Reef-Safe Sunscreens for Summer

Traditional sunscreen isn’t all it’s chalked up to be. Sure, it’ll protect you from the sun’s harmful rays but it’s also laden with chemicals that are not only harmful to the oceans and reefs but are also toxic to your body. Oxybenzone and octocrylene are active ingredients in most traditional...
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

4 Skin-Care Ingredients To Avoid in the Summer—And Surprise! Retinol Isn’t on the List

Summer means more than swapping shearling-lined boots for colorful sandals and stashing away your practical puffers. It also means that it's hibernation season for many of your cold-weather skin-care favorites. “Your skin requires different things in the summertime when humidity is higher and the sun is stronger,” Rachel Nazarian, MD and board certified dermatologist previously told Well+Good.
Skin CareGreatist

What Is Retinol? Get to Know this Popular Skin Care Ingredient

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Retinol has earned its status as skin care royalty 👑. It’s a powerful way to help common skin complaints like sun spots and wrinkles, but it’s often misunderstood. Here’s how to use it the right way. (And how to know when you should steer clear.)
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

Does sunscreen expire, what does SPF mean and which type is best?

When spending time outdoors in the sun, it's essential that you have a constant supply of sunscreen at hand, so that you're ready to top up your sun protection on a regular basis.However, with so many different types of sunscreen on the market, it can be difficult to decipher which are actually providing your skin with an adequate degree of protection.Here's everything you need to know about sunscreen, from knowing which brands will protect you in the water to understanding the difference between UVA and UVB rays:What are UVA and UVB rays?UV (ultraviolet) rays are a form of electromagnetic radiation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy