Springfield, MA

Police Ask Public's Help In Search For Trio Of Western Mass Car Break-In Suspects

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
 14 days ago
Suspect in car break-in Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying three suspects in a number of car break-ins that happened in June.

The Springfield Police Department said the break-ins happened on June 24 in the East Forst Park neighborhood near the East Longmeadow line at about 3 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 413-787-6355. Police are also reminding members of the community to lock their car doors and not to leave valuables in their cars.

