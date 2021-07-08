'Smart collar' could prevent tapeworms in dogs

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Just like in humans, when a pet overheats, it can lead to serious health risks. "Dogs can overheat and suffer from heat exhaustion, which can become fatal," according to Dr. Zay Satchu, co-founder and chief veterinary officer of New York City-based veterinary clinic Bond Vet. When their internal body temperature becomes critically high, "pets can become dehydrated and their body can begin to have multiple organ failure." If not treated immediately, a pet may suffer or die from complications of organ damage, so it's important to keep an eye out for symptoms of overheating, such as an increased breathing rate, "dry or sticky gums, excessive drooling, changes of the gum and tongue color, decreased energy level, altered mental state or loss of consciousness," said Dr. Satchu.