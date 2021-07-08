Cancel
Pets

'Smart collar' could prevent tapeworms in dogs

By Public Library of Science
Phys.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogs infected with echinococcosis play a major role in spreading tapeworms across human populations around the world. Now, researchers have developed a "smart collar" which gradually delivers a steady dose of a deworming drug to dogs. The collar successfully reduces the animals' risk of echinococcosis, the team reports in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.

