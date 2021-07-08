Cancel
A peek inside a flying bat's brain uncovers clues to mammalian navigation

By University of California - Berkeley
Phys.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen driving up to a busy intersection, you probably pay more attention to where you will be in the near future than where you are at that moment. After all, knowing when you will arrive at the intersection—and whether you need to stop or slow down to avoid a collision with a passing car, pedestrian or cyclist—is usually much more important than knowing your current location.

phys.org

