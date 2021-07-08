Savannah Chrisley's Love Life Is a Mess While Chase Talks Engagement in Growing Up Chrisley Teaser

The least-loved Chrisley Knows Best family member may shock anyone – a fan of the show or not. Interestingly enough, there is statistical data that proves this point. It makes sense that a network would conduct this sort of survey when trying to determine whether or not they want to review a show. However, The List conducts this poll. Keep reading to find out where members of the Chrisley Knows Best family rank in the poll to figure out who the least-loved Chrisley is.