Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Savannah Chrisley's Love Life Is a Mess While Chase Talks Engagement in Growing Up Chrisley Teaser

By Samantha Bergeson
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Savannah Chrisley Slid Into Nic's DMs--Now They're Engaged!. In this exclusive teaser trailer for season three of Growing Up Chrisley, premiering Aug. 12, siblings Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley give fans more insight into just how much their fun-loving lives in Nashville differ from their parents' experience. The alums of Chrisley Knows Best tease that dad Todd Chrisley has no idea about their crazy adventures together.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 25

E! News

E! News

94K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Chrisley
Person
Savannah Chrisley
Person
Julie Chrisley
Person
Chase Chrisley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#The Usa Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
TVShowsAce

Chase Chrisley’s Girlfriend Emmy Medders Rocks Pink Romper: See Pic

Chase Chrisley’s girlfriend Emmy Medders seems to be in growing popularity amongst Chrisley Knows Best fans. Plus, she seems very welcome in Todd’s family. In fact, he thinks that Chase chose a really nice and decent young woman to share his life with. Well, fans also like what they see as she seems straightforward, pretty, and really knows how to rock some style.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Not Lindsie Chrisley’s Real Father? Todd Kills With Kindness In Response

Lindsie Chrisley recently mentioned that Todd was NOT her biological father on Instagram. Todd revealed that someone brought this to his attention during this week’s episode of Chrisley Confessions. Now, he didn’t get upset or angry in his response to his daughter basically disowning him on social media. Instead, he killed her with kindness in his response.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' 'controlling' mother Lynne forced the pop star to end 55-hour Las Vegas marriage to childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander in 2004, divorce attorney reveals

The annulment of Britney Spears' marriage to childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander was the first insight into the singer's powerlessness over her own life and has had a devastating impact on it ever since. This is the view of now retired divorce attorney Mark Goldberg who is speaking out for the...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

YUCK!! What Has Savannah Chrisley Done To Her Face?!

Chrisley Knows Best followers don’t seem too keen on Savannah Chrisley’s look and some even imply that she’s had something done to her face. Savannah seems to handle critics well, however, do these followers take it too far? Keep reading to find out what people are saying about Growing Up Chrisley co-star Savannah Chrisley and her face.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

The Least-Loved ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Family Member Will SHOCK You

The least-loved Chrisley Knows Best family member may shock anyone – a fan of the show or not. Interestingly enough, there is statistical data that proves this point. It makes sense that a network would conduct this sort of survey when trying to determine whether or not they want to review a show. However, The List conducts this poll. Keep reading to find out where members of the Chrisley Knows Best family rank in the poll to figure out who the least-loved Chrisley is.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Fans React with Concern to Todd Chrisley's Eldest Son Kyle Chrisley's Tribute to Late 'Papa' a Week after Father's Day

Todd Chrisley's eldest son, Kyle's recent post on his Instagram page, sparked a series of reactions from his fans following his tribute to the late "papa." Business mogul and reality star Todd Chrisley have been a fan favorite since his family reality show, "Chrisley Knows Best," debuted in 2014. Todd alongside his family has been a subject of interest to their growing fan base.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Proof Nic Kerdiles & Savannah Chrisley Are Back Together Surfaces?!

Has proof surfaced that Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles are back together? Fans of Chrisley Knows Best certainly seem to think so. Both Savannah and Nic posted content on Instagram involving going deep-sea fishing. Turns out, the duo were on the same boat. Now, fans assume it would be super awkward for these former flames to be hanging out on a boat completely surrounded by water. But, perhaps, it wouldn’t be so awkward if they were dating again.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Yikes! Lindsie Chrisley Implies Todd Stole Her Money?!

Recently, Lindsie Chrisley answers fan questions on her Instagram Story and insinuates that someone is taking her money. Given all of the drama between Lindsie and her estranged family, speculation on the topic isn’t hard to come by. Some may even speculate that Chrisley Knows Best patriarch, Todd is behind this. Keep reading to find out more about what Lindsie has to say about her money.
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

Sad News For Married At First Sight Stars Erik And Virginia

Fans just received sad news about "Married at First Sight" stars Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs. The Lifetime reality series follows couples matched up by relationship experts who agree to marry when they first meet. The couples meet for the first time at their wedding ceremony. After marrying, the strangers go on a honeymoon and live together for two months. At the end of the two months, each couple has a Decision Day and decides whether to continue the marriage or get divorced.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Todd Chrisley Debunks Lindsie Bombshell: Wait, She Was Involved?!

Todd Chrisley has taken the time to debunk the Lindsie and Kyle bombshell that dropped earlier this month. As we previously reported, Katie Joy of Without a Crystal Ball revealed that it wasn’t Lindsie but Kyle and his ex-wife that actually reported Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley for tax fraud. The reality TV father is finally speaking out on the headlines that have been floating around this month. He’s debunking them. And, he’s spilling the truth.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Closer Weekly

Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl Share Dating Advice After Finding Love During Pandemic: ‘Don’t Ever Give Up’

During their two-week quarantine together in Canada, Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl exercised, cooked dinner together and even “adopted” a seagull who used to visit their balcony hoping for a snack. “We named him Elmer,” Linda exclusively tells Closer. “We created little videos [on Instagram]. It was hysterical.”. It’s been...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TVShowsAce

Wait, Are Chase Chrisley & Nic Kerdiles Dating?!

Chrisley Knows Best fans noticed Chase Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles have been spending an excessive amount of time together lately. When Nic was in a relationship with Savannah, it made sense for him to be so close to her brothers and fathers. But, the lovebirds ended their engagement before splitting up completely. So, now, fans are scratching their heads a bit. Why has Nic Kerdiles started spending so much time with the Chrisley family?
RelationshipsUS Magazine

Bachelor’s Katie Morton Says BF James Rowe May Be The One – But She Isn’t Rushing After Broken ‘BiP’ Engagement

Bachelor Nation may be used to quick engagements, but Katie Morton is taking things slow with boyfriend James Rowe. “I believe that James has all the qualities of The One for me. However, I personally don’t want to jump into anything,” the 29-year-old reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly. “There’s a few factors as to why I don’t want to jump into anything too soon and I don’t really want to have a second engagement turned to a not, I want the next engagement that I have to be The One. … We’re just taking our time and dating.”

Comments / 25

Community Policy