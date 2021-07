Also this week, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.12% with an average 0.7 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.22%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.54%. “Concerns about the Delta variant, and the overall trajectory of the pandemic, are undoubtedly affecting economic growth,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “While the economy continues to mend, Treasury yields have decreased, and mortgage rates have followed suit. Unfortunately, many homebuyers are unable to take advantage of low rates due to low inventory and high prices.”