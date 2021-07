Samara Polytech (Samara State Technical University) The concept of creating new functional materials and catalysts for the needs of oil refining and petrochemistry, as well as hydrogen energy is proposed. The work is carried out by the specialists from National University of Oil and Gas "Gubkin University" in collaboration with the colleagues from the Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov and Samara Polytech (represented by Alexey Pimerzin, Associate Professor of the Department of Chemical Technology of Oil and Gas Processing). The new approach is based on the use of natural clay nanotubes with unique properties and, at the same time, similar to traditional synthetic analogues used in industry. The results of the study were published in the Chemical Society Reviews journal (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1039/D1CS00502B), the work was supported by a grant from the Russian Science Foundation (RSF) (https://rscf.ru/project/19-79-10016/ ).