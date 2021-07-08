Cancel
Stem cells can use same method as plants and insects to protect against viruses

By The Francis Crick Institute
Phys.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the Francis Crick Institute have found a vital mechanism, previously thought to have disappeared as mammals evolved, that helps protect mammalian stem cells from RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and Zika virus. The scientists suggest this could one day be exploited in the development of new antiviral treatments.

phys.org

