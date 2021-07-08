Cancel
Where does the shape of the Romanesco cauliflower come from?

By CNRS
Phys.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mystery of the formation of one of the most peculiar plant forms—the Romanesco cauliflower—has been solved by a team of scientists from the CNRS and Inria in an article published on the 9 July in Science. Thanks to work combining mathematical modeling and plant biology, the scientists were able...

phys.org

