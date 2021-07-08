Cancel
Decatur County, IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN DECATUR COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Indianapolis.

alerts.weather.gov

#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Heavy Rain
