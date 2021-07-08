Cancel
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, New Haven by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado is possible with this storm. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fairfield; New Haven The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Northwestern New Haven County in southern Connecticut * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Danbury, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brookfield around 205 PM EDT. Bethel around 210 PM EDT. Redding around 220 PM EDT. Newtown around 225 PM EDT. Shelton and Southbury around 245 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

