Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Utility companies outline storm preps as officials put pressure on

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFSB) – As lawmakers put the pressure on ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa's impact, utility companies are saying they are ready. On Thursday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he sent a letter to the president and chief executive officer of Eversource ahead of the storm’s arrival in Connecticut, strongly urging the company to take “appropriate action to ensure that there is not a repeat of their performance from Tropical Storm Isaias.”

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Wfsb#Eyewitness News#Ch 3#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
Indiana Statewamwamfm.com

Indiana paying utility companies to install changing stations

The state of Indiana is paying utilities across the state more than five-million-dollars to install electric vehicle charging stations. The state this week announced it is going to spend five-and-a-half-million-dollars from its share of the Volkswagen settlement to jump start electric vehicle infrastructure in the state. The idea is to...
Huachuca City, AZmyheraldreview.com

Storm puts thrift store out of commission

HUACHUCA CITY — A microburst tore a large section of roofing from a nonprofit thrift store in Huachuca City last week, causing major damage and the store’s temporary closure. The thrift store for Southern Arizona Humanitarian Aid Resource Alliance, a nonprofit organization that helps people with food, clothing, household and...
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

Eversource fined $29 million by PURA due to Isaias failures

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority imposed a $29 million penalty against Eversource for what it called failures during the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias. The decision was upheld by PURA. “Eversource failed its customers and put Connecticut families at risk. Their response to Tropical Storm Isaias...
EconomyPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Governor Mills Vetoes Consumer Owned Utility Company

Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed a bill that would have created a consumer-owned utility company. LD 1708 intended to create a utility company that would be under consumer control, rather than relying on Central Maine Power and Versant, which are owned by out-of-state parent companies. Even as she vetoed the bill, Mills called the recent performance of Maine's utilities "abysmal" and admitted the time may have come for residents to retake control of the state's electrical supply.
Ellington, CTEyewitness News

Ellington residents still cleaning up following Tropical Storm Elsa

ELLINGTON (WFSB) - Some residents at an Ellington condominium are still dealing with flooding issues tonight days after tropical storm Elsa. People say they’re living in hazardous conditions and they’re not sure who will be footing the bill. "I stepped into water about this high and all my stuff was...
Providence, RITurnto10.com

National Grid puts utility crews on standby for Elsa

National Grid said it will begin staging crews Thursday night in anticipation of Tropical Storm Elsa. The storm is forecast to bring heavy rains and high winds to Southern New England on Friday morning. Storm Team 10 said power outages are possible. National Grid will have crews parked in Warwick...
Westport, CTMiddletown Press

Westport preps for impact of Tropical Storm Elsa

WESTPORT — With Tropical Storm Elsa bringing a strong threat of heavy rains and wind to most of Connecticut, some Westport officials were hard at work Thursday’s preparing for its impact. Town operations director Sara Harris said Westport Emergency Operations Command staff met Thursday morning and was planning to meet...
Eldon, IAkyoutv.com

Officials in Eldon prepare for upcoming storms

ELDON, Iowa (KYOU) - The recent week’s flooding in Southeast Iowa caused damage for many of the residents in the surrounding areas, mainly those in Eldon. With those strong storms expected to return, Eldon’s Public Works Director, Jerred Reed, shares what has been done in preparation. “I had a request...
Thomas County, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Officials report no major storm damage

THOMASVILLE — Officials are reporting that there was no major storm damage caused Wednesday by Hurricane Elsa as it made its way through South Georgia. Chris Jones,Thomas County fire chief and Emergency Management director, said that based on the storm track and windspeed given by the National Weather Service, he wasn't expecting much storm damage but thought more trees would be downed.
Nantucket, MAcapecod.com

Utilities and Ferry Services Gear Up for Tropical Storm Elsa

HYANNIS – With Tropical Storm Elsa expected to arrive in the New England region Friday, utilities and service providers are gearing up for high winds and rain. “The Steamship Authority (SSA) is monitoring the forecast for Tropical Storm Elsa, which is expected to bring high winds to Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket,” said the Authority in a statement.
New Haven, CTEyewitness News

Lighthouse Point Beach cleared to reopen following Tropical Storm Elsa

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven beach has reopened following Tropical Storm Elsa. Health officials gave the all-clear on reopening Lighthouse Point Beach on Thursday. This comes after Wednesday’s water sample showed that the water returned to safe levels of contaminant. The original closure happened Saturday morning and...
Watertown, CTEyewitness News

July rainfall creates challenges for blueberry farmers

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Blueberry picking season is well underway, but all of the recent rainfall has created some challenges for farmers across the state. It’s tradition for the Poudrier family to come to Evergreen Berry Farm in Watertown each year. “It’s just fun. I just enjoy it,” said Hunter...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Local Storm Preps Eversource

SHOCKING MOMENTS CAUGHT ON CAMERA THIS WEEK..AS LIGHTNING STRIKES IN A SPRINGFIELD DRIVEWAY..AND IN A WESTFIELD BACKYARD. EVERSOURCE TELLS WESTERN MASS News THEY HAVE BEEN WORKING AROUND THE CLOCK..RESPONDING TO OUTAGES ALL WEEK. WILLIAM HINKLE..A MEDIA RELATIONS SPOKESPERSON FOR THE COMPANY SAYS THEY HAVE EXTRA HANDS ON DECK..IN PREPARATION FOR TROPICAL STORM ELSA.
Torrington, CTEyewitness News

Torrington landlord owed thousands in rent denied state help

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Torrington landlord was denied state help after his tenant, who owed thousands of dollars in rent, moved out, and now his claim is being thrown out. If you’re a tenant behind on rent, or a landlord who is owed rent, UniteCT is supposed to help cover your expenses.
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

Two top Utilities officials leaving positions

Two high-ranking Colorado Springs Utilities officials have given notice they're leaving. Scott Shewey, with Utilities since 2007 and its chief financial officer since July 2020, resigned to accept a job with a South Dakota electric cooperative, Utilities spokesperson Steve Berry said. Human Resources General Manager Marcy Hudson, who started at...
PoliticsEyewitness News

Gov. signs bill that incentivizes businesses to adopt cybersecurity standards

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – A bill that incentivizes businesses to adopt cybersecurity standards was signed by the governor on Thursday. The Act Incentivizing the Adoption of Cybersecurity Standards for Businesses goes into effect on Oct. 1. Read the entire bill here. Gov. Lamont held a signing ceremony at the University...

Comments / 0

Community Policy