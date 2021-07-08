Cleveland police Monitor rescinds approval of Ayesha Bell-Hardaway's resignation, says he has 'heard the community'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on June 10, 2021. Less than one month after essentially Ayesha Bell-Hardaway, director of the Social Justice Law Center at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), said she was forced to resign from her position on the Cleveland Police Monitoring Team, the organization's leader, Hassan Aden, says he has spoken with Bell-Hardaway about the prospect of her rejoining the team.