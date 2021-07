The forum was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. Frederick, Md (KM) The four Democrats running for Mayor of Frederick squared off Thursday night. Former Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said the election was about whether incumbent Mayor Michael O’Connor should continue in office. She said the answer to that is “no.” “I’m running because I don’t think he’s a good leader. His ideas are not his own, and he doesn’t communicate clearly with us,” she said. “He is not decisive. And when he does make a decision, they defy common sense, like the logo, the FOP contract, and busting up the NAC’s.”