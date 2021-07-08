Ohio Statewide Organizing Call for Medicare for All

National Nurses United’s Medicare for All Campaign, in conjunction with HealthCare NOW and SPAN Ohio, are hosting a statewide organizing meeting on HR 1976, the Medicare for All Act of 2021. After the introduction of the bill earlier this year, NNU launched 2 lists of 40 priority district campaigns. Three Representatives from Ohio are on that list: Rep. Joyce Beatty, Rep. Marcy Kaptur, and Rep. Tim Ryan. We need you to join this call to learn about the plan to push these members of Congress to support Medicare for All. Register here.