Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modesto, CA

ArtView: Modesto is Brighter with Art

By Jim Christiansen
Posted by 
ModestoView
ModestoView
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Independence Day is here, and more galleries and venues re-opening in Modesto. Art Walk is rumored to get a restart and new shows on display with more visiting hours. You can see the venues gearing up with the new parking striping on J Street, and the upgraded outdoor eating islands, and the building appearance with new paint, and in some cases, new murals.

www.modestoview.com

Comments / 0

ModestoView

ModestoView

Modesto, CA
1K+
Followers
389
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.

 http://www.modestoview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Turlock, CA
Modesto, CA
Entertainment
City
Riverside, CA
Modesto, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Art Museum#Prospect Theater Project#Logo Mural#The Chartreuse Muse#Art School And Gallery#The Kemper Cpa Group Llc#Mocon Conservatory#Carnegie Arts#Graffiti Summer#State Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Stanislaus County, CAPosted by
ModestoView

Destruction Derby Mayhem

TURLOCK (July 13th, 2021) – Destruction Derby Mayhem and Annihilation are charging towards the Central Valley! On July 16 and 17, crashing cars, daredevil drivers, and demolition action that rivals The Fast and the Furious will be spotlighted at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds Summer of Fun FoodMaxx Arena Series Presented by Coors Light! Don’t wreck your chance to experience this, Demolition Derby fans!
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

Hypnosis Just Another State of Mind

You want to go to the State Theatre on August 6th, you need to go see John Farley perform feats of hypnotism, at the count of 3 you will go to www.thestate.org and purchase tickets. One, Two, Three. Did it work? Yes, great. Now, so you know what you are getting yourself into. John Farley Jr has been performing hypnosis around the country and has been seen on ABC, NBC, PBS: The content of Hypnotism remains a closely guarded secret, but if you’ve seen him before, you know that you will be crying with laughter!
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

100 MJ Mangano Covers

ModestoView began in late 1997 as a hobby to help educate and excite our local community about how cool Modesto is with a couple of downtown webcams. The Quixotic mission has been a lot of fun as we evolved into a community resource, a marketing force and a champion for telling our community stories, from our history, from Rockabilly, Graffiti, music, the arts, our non-profits and our local civic responsibilities and volunteer efforts. In 2006 we started printing ModestoView magazine supported by local writers that each had a section of the community that they wanted to promote and celebrate.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

AllAgesView – July Water Safety

As we climb into those 100° days this month, I want to share some activities to keep us cool, active, and safe. Recently, I have received my lifeguard certification and began working for the City of Modesto as a guard and swim instructor. This job has demonstrated the importance of water safety and the value of first aid and CPR knowledge.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

CocktailView – Retro Opening Soon

As our community opens up, our friend Roman Wagner and his team have been working hard on a new downtown bar experience. Welcome to Retro. Ryan “Hondo” Johnson and the crew have been working day and night, creating a completely new experience, with state of the art lighting, 2nd floor dance area, multiple bars and lounge seating and big list of amazing drinks. What is really cool about Retro, will be the music from the 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s! This is going to be a lot of fun, great dance space and perfect location on 15th Street near J in downtown Modesto.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

ZenView – Being Human

What are the rewards in your life? Many of us may feel that as long as we have fun and excitement in our lives everything will be good. Having fun is such a welcome reward for putting up with life’s challenges and disappointments. We need to have fun. But sometimes too much fun can also get us off the good path.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

Graffiti Summer Preview

It is exciting that Graffiti Summer will be happening this 2021 season. As California just opened up on June 15 there was no way to get the shows, parades and the planning done needed to have a successful Graffiti Summer. This last month, we had showings of American Graffiti at the State and the Ceres Drive in, many car shows and it just goes to show, it is always Graffiti Summer in Modesto USA.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

DessertView- All American Summer Goodness

There is nothing like fresh apple pie, except maybe a root beer float, a Hot Fudge Sundae, or maybe a Dole whip. There is just so much to love about great summer desserts. For most, this is an afterthought but for some, the intrepid picnic makers, the full sun devotees, dessert is the key part of the meal. I don’t know, dessert just tastes better in the summer, in the sun, and the flavors just explode. As we get in to our newly opened up American Summer, you really need to explore the sweeter side of life. There are some hall of fame desserts here in Modesto that fit that All-American Summer lifestyle. We even found a way to make an adult treat out of one of our faves.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

FoodView – Rivets American Grill

Hard work, great fun and tasty food are some of the most rewarding things in life. Especially when that food comes with great service, amazing sides, great cocktails and features live music regularly. Over the years, Rivets American Grill has been one of my go-tos. Not only do I really enjoy the ambience and food, I have been lucky enough to play music with my band Third Party and Tim Allen on some evenings and really enjoy the people at Rivets. There is something great about the places that are owned by Roman Wagner as his team is really focused on making the theme and the experience great for customers.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

MAMAView: Sounds of Summer

It is Summer and usually, that means lots of live music being played out on the patio and in the bars. Last year, for the most part, was silent, this year we have been able to hear music on the patio and in courtyards and things are picking up. Bands are now playing indoors sometimes with limited capacity but still a big leap forward.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

GreetingsView – Opening with a New Normal

We took a leap of faith and went ahead with the June issue as if we were going to open up our community. And we did. The light switch flipped on June 15 and it seems like we are all finding a way to a new normal. My gratitude goes out to those who did it right, stayed safe and distanced, got vaccinated and have now earned the right to be back to “normal” in our new local normal civilization. Our future is now in the hands of the unvaccinated. Are they going to fake it and put us all at risk, or will they be safe, get vaccinated and help us keep COVID out of our community? Remember, this isn’t over, it is just dormant for now, IF and only if, we do this right. Let’s earn our American freedom and look out for each other, not ourselves. This is an important July 4th message as our country and our democracy was built by people who planned for the future and how it would work for others and what is, as Rotary would guide in the 4-way test, 1. Is it the truth? 2. Is it fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships? 4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned? Let’s get back to our civics and manners and remember how democracy and our constitution really works. These are the things that make a great community.
Oakdale, CAPosted by
ModestoView

BrewView: Dying Breed

There isn’t a perfect way to describe Dying Breed, because it is hard to describe a feeling. This place was a welcome break in all the best ways. Walking into the brewery and taproom, the welcoming atmosphere took us for a ride that we thoroughly enjoyed. It was 100 degrees when we visited, but the shade, the fans, the misters and the beer slushies kept you from knowing how hot it really was.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

MoBandView

The opening night of MoBand at Mancini Bowl in Graceada Park was a celebration. This was one of the first large community events since the reopening on California. As George Gardner conducted the opening notes, a cheer went out and over 100 musicians began to play MoBand favorites. There will be 3 shows in July this year so mark your calendars so you don’t miss them. There will be a 5th show with local bands as a fundraiser for the 2021 MoBand academic scholarships.
FestivalPosted by
ModestoView

GoModesto: Modstock

With the state opening up and more and more people being vaccinated Modstock presented by Robert Automotive is returning to Graceada Park on August 8th from 10 am to 8 pm. The last few years before the pandemic ModStock has grown beyond the Mancini Bowl which will feature 50 VMI bands to include a second stage featuring some of the best players the area has to offer including Mystic Moon, Triple D, The Good Ones, Whiskey Skulls, Sweet Taunts and more. This is a free event but bring your money because there will be cool vendors, non-profits, and great food. Bring your old sneakers and drop them off at the KCBP 95.5 FM booth to help raise funds for the station and keep them out of landfills. More information about the event or to be a vendor valleymusicinstitute.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy