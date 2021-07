Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s heavyweight trilogy bout has been postponed after the Briton contracted Covid-19.The rivals were set to clash for the third time in Las Vegas on 24 July, with the first fight having ended as a split draw in December 2018 before Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round in February 2020.WBC champion Fury had agreed a deal to take on compatriot Anthony Joshua in a seismic unification bout this summer, but an arbitrator ruled in May that the ‘Gypsy King’ was contractually obliged to face Wilder once more by September.Fury’s third fight against his American...