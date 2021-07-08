Driver allegedly pointed gun at vehicle

MANKATO — Police are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a family he does not know on a highway.

Ryan Joel Potz, 27, was charged with felony threats Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court. His permanent address is in Le Center but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Potz reportedly was upset the vehicle ahead of him was waiting too long to cross Highway 60 to continue southbound on Highway 169 on June 4.

The driver and her husband told authorities Potz motioned at them, pulled around them and pointed a handgun at their vehicle, which also was occupied by children.

After both vehicles turned, Potz reportedly pumped his brakes and motioned for the couple to pull over. The couple did not stop and lost sight of him.

The passenger provided license plate information that registered to Potz, the charges say. The man was shown a photo and said Potz was the man with a gun.