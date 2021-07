WHITE BIRD — This is from last week’s column, but it bears repeating. With all the fires raging around us, none of us should need to be reminded to be fire safe and fire cautious. The water shortage continues to be of great concern to Brian Lowe, the fire chief, and city officials. All outside watering with city water is banned. White Bird residents are asked to be careful of their indoor water usage also as the city wells are having a difficult time keeping up with the water usage. This causes concerns for when the water is needed to fight a local fire. Be safe, be smart and continue to pray for the firefighters around the west.