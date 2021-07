Virgin Atlantic its opening is Clubhouse lounges to Plaza Premium guests as it seeks to find new sources of revenue for its network. Announcing the move today, Virgin said that Plaza Premium would take over the day to day running of the lounges worldwide apart from the London Heathrow Clubhouse which will continue to be run by Virgin. In addition Plaza Premium said that it would be opening up the lounges outside Heathrow to its own guests “available to purchase via our Plaza Premium Group network from July 19 onwards.” Pricing and access for those visits “to be announced next week.”