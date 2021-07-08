Cancel
Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu gets easier draw

Birmingham Star
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 8 (ANI): Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday was given a comparatively easier path in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23. Sindhu has been selected in Group J of women's singles and she has been seeded sixth. The 2019 World Champion Sindhu will...

