Recall effort splits Grand Lake
Grand Lake should know by next week whether an effort to recall Mayor Steve Kudron will make its way to the town’s electors. Administrative Hearing Officer Karen Goldman was appointed as an independent third party in June to preside over an hour-long protest hearing at the Grand Lake Community House on Wednesday. The hearing was sparked by a group of locals who are challenging the recall petition and the way in which its signatures were gathered.www.skyhinews.com
Comments / 0