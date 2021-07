There was a shadow race going on during the Open Championship last week as the final few pairings came down the stretch at Royal St. George's, and it involved pretty much everyone meaningfully involved in the 149th edition of that tournament. While Collin Morikawa won The Open and will be the Champion Golfer of the Year for the next 12 months, he ended up losing the aggregate major championship race, for which there is no award other than this article.