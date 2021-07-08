Cancel
Shure Axient Digital ADX5D Portable Receiver — Product of the Week

Cover picture for the articleShure has expanded its Axient Digital series of wireless products with the introduction of the ADX5D Dual-Channel Portable Wireless Receiver. The ADX5D features a wide range of tuning (up to 184 MHz, depending upon region), latency as low as 2 milliseconds, and a High-Density mode that maximizes channel count in crowded RF environments by narrowing the modulation bandwidth and transmitting at 2 mW RF power.

