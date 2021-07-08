Shure Axient Digital ADX5D Portable Receiver — Product of the Week

Revolutionize your home theater with the Klipsch Cinema 1200 Dolby Atmos smart soundbar. It rises above traditional audio with full 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos decoding. In fact, it delivers lifelike sounds from every direction including overhead. That way, it fills your home with surprising depth and clarity. And, with 1,200 watts of power, discrete height speakers, and a wireless subwoofer, you get some of the same features as the movie theater. What’s more, this soundbar is smart home compatible thanks to Wi-Fi integration. It works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Spotify, and Connect. Additionally, the large 12″ subwoofer provides heart-thumping bass. Furthermore, the integrated elevation speakers adapt to your media and automatically provide a full 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos mix. Moreover, you get state-of-the-art video thanks to the HDMI-eARC and 8K video passthrough. Finally, with premium materials like wood, the Cinemas 1200 looks as good as it sounds.