The Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult for many businesses executives to travel to China, limiting information flows in an economy that’s ridden out much of the global economic storm in the past one and a half years. Bill Russo, the founder and CEO of Automobility, a Shanghai-headquartered strategy and investment advisory firm, has been here on the ground in the world’s largest auto market amid an accelerating global shift toward electric vehicles. I spoke last week to Russo, a 17-year China business veteran and former head of North East Asia at Chrysler, about current industry trends and the rise of Warren Buffett-backed BYD, the country’s No. 1 EV maker. Russo holds degrees from Columbia University and Lehigh University. Edited excerpts follow.