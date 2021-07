Per Rick Carpiniello, it looks like Seattle wants to take Colin Blackwell in the expansion draft. This shouldn’t be much of a surprise. However the big surprise is that there may be a deal in place to take Mark Giordano from Seattle to keep Blackwell in New York. Giordano, with one year left on his deal at $6.75 million, would be that veteran 3LD that the Rangers may need. Terms of any trade have not been disclosed yet. Seattle’s selection from the Rangers would likely shift to Julien Gauthier, in that case.