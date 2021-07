The push to free Britney Spears from her father's financial, professional, and emotional control has taken on a life of its own. Celebrities from Christina Aguilera to Missy Elliott to Halsey have spoken in support of Spears' case, and #FreeBritney rallies have proliferated around the world. Politicians on both sides of the aisle are advocating for an end to abusive conservatorships: Sens. Ted Cruz and Elizabeth Warren have spoken out, and on Tuesday, Reps. Charlie Crist and Nancy Mace introduced a bipartisan "Free Britney" bill. But amid the increasingly loud public outcry and Spears (hopefully) moving closer and closer to freedom from her 13-year conservatorship, the question of whether she will ever regain the millions lost to her conservators remains unanswered.