Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Kiefer Sutherland to Play Franklin D. Roosevelt in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

By James Hibberd
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kiefer Sutherland is returning to the Oval Office. The Designated Survivor star and Emmy winner will play the 32nd president of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, in Showtime’s The First Lady. The series is billed as a “revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Susanne Bier
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Ma Rainey
Person
Betty Ford
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Kiefer Sutherland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Ladies#Showtime#The Oval Office#American#The White House#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Movies1067kmx.com

Industry News: ‘Tomorrow War’, Jeff Goldblum, Kiefer Sutherland + More!

A 'TOMORROW WAR' SEQUEL MAY BE IN THE WORKS: According to Deadline, Skydance and Amazon Studios are already in discussions to develop a sequel to The Tomorrow War. The film, which ranks as the biggest live-action streaming event of the summer, made its debut July 2nd on Prime Video. The outlet reports that the plan is to bring back the entire creative team both in front of and behind the camera, including actors Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

24 star Kiefer Sutherland lines up next TV series

24 actor Kiefer Sutherland has lined up a presidential role in a new TV series, as he has signed up to play the 32nd US President, Franklin D Roosevelt, in Showtime series The First Lady. The drama series will tell the stories of women who have been at the heart...
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Actors Who Should Play Theodore Roosevelt in a Movie

Theodore Roosevelt was what a lot of people would call a very busy individual since from the moment he entered politics he was something of a busy body that almost never slowed down until he had little to no choice or if he was stymied by a political opponent. In the end, the only thing to stop him was a blood clot that did the job that an assassin’s bullet could not years before. Saying that Roosevelt was ‘tough’ is kind of an understatement since this is a man that was shot, called for his would-be assassin to remain unharmed, and then delivered the rest of his interrupted speech before accepting, not seeking, medical attention. Likely as not, there is a bit of fabrication to the tale, but the mere fact that the telling is there, to begin with, is enough to think that this man was more than a little extraordinary since trying to think that any president within the last 100 years would have been able to do this is hard to imagine. But in order to play this individual, it would require someone that is seen to be equally tough, at least when they’re on the screen.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jerry O'Connell Taunts Stand by Me Bully Kiefer Sutherland for a Rematch 35 Years Later

Jerry O'Connell, River Phoenix, Will Wheaton and Corey Feldman were boys entering junior high school when they made Stand By Me. Keifer Sutherland was their on-screen high school bully. O'Connell recently responded to a "fun fact" tweet that's been well known among fans: To keep in character throughout the movie, Sutherland (who played John "Ace" Merrill) picked on his costars off camera. His Instagram comeback is a classic. ﻿"We can take him now. Anytime. Any place," O'Connell boasted.
TravelReason.com

Eleanor Roosevelt's Travel Cards

Earlier today, I wrote about my visit to the FDR Presidential Library. The final portion of the museum focused on Eleanor Roosevelt's life after her husband's death. One exhibit included the contents of ER's wallet when she died. It seems she was a frequent traveler. "Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt, Sr." was a skipper at the American Airlines Admirals Club. And she had a guest card for Sheraton Hotels, which also extended privileges to Avis Rent-A-Car.
Books & Literaturetalesbuzz.com

A fairy tale of what Prince Harry prints

It’s the hottest book in publishing, but our very own columnist Maureen Callahan managed to get a hold of it. Here, on a manuscript smuggled out page-by-page by an overworked French intern, is your first exclusive excerpt from Prince Harry’s new memoir. I’ll never forget the way that fateful day...
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

“Dexter”: Jennifer Carpenter Will Be Back in Showtime’s Revival

Michael C. Hall stars in Showtime‘s upcoming revival of “Dexter,” a continuation of the original series that will essentially allow Showtime to make up for the show’s original finale. And we’ve learned via Deadline that Jennifer Carpenter (The Exorcism of Emily Rose), who played Dexter’s sister Debra Morgan in the original series, is also coming back for the revival.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Viola Davis

Viola Davis Memoir ‘Finding Me’ Scheduled for Next April. Oscar winner Viola Davis is working on a memoir that she says will be “straight, no chaser.” HarperOne will release Davis’ Finding Me on April 19, 2022. Davis traces her rise from growing up…. Movie News. 1 day ago. By. Cynthia...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Mena Suvari recalls 'unusual,' 'weird' moment with Kevin Spacey on the set of 'American Beauty'

Mena Suvari revealed an odd moment she had with actor Kevin Spacey on the set of the 1999 movie "American Beauty." The actress, 42, appeared alongside the 61-year-old actor in the Oscar-winning hit film more than a decade ago. She recently recalled an "unusual experience" she had with the actor on set that she dismissed at the time only to reconsider it as being potentially nefarious in light of his sexual misconduct allegations that came out in 2017.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Steve McQueen, Wanda Sykes, Michaela Coel Among AAFCA TV Honorees

The African American Film Critics Association has set its 2021 Special Achievement TV Honorees, a list that includes Steve McQueen, Wanda Sykes, Naomi Ackie, Michaela Coel and “Queen Sugar.”. “Our 2021 Class of Honorees is a special group who are using their considerable gifts to extend television’s legacy of a...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Katie Couric causes a stir with super-short hair

Katie Couric left her fans in a tizzy after sharing some gorgeous photos of herself with super-short hair. The journalist took a trip down memory lane in honour of the Tokyo Olympics and posted several throwback snaps of herself from the various ceremonies she has covered for NBC. In one...
TV & Videoslionheartv.net

John Prats, the new director of ‘It’s Showtime’?

“Dapat i-enjoy natin ngayon dahil ang direktor natin ngayon ay si John Prats,” Vhong Navarro proudly revealed on July 9 during theTawag ng Tanghalan segment of It’s Showtime. After years of working in front of the camera as an actor-dancer-choreographer, Prats is now slowly transitioning to working behind the scenes...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Prepare to be dazzled by Harriet Walter in Showtime’s The End

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, July 18. All times are Eastern. The End (Showtime, 8 p.m., series premiere): It’s the beginning of The End, a dark new Australian comedy from Sam Strauss (who’s also writing on the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers) starring Harriet Walter, Frances O’Connor, Ingrid Torelli, Morgan Davis, Noni Hazlehurst, and Luke Arnold. Walter stars as the widowed Edie, who attempts suicide in the bracing first hour of the series. The End carefully explores Edie’s deep wells of grief and the chasm between her and her daughter Kate (O’Connor), a doctor who works in palliative care at an Australian hospice—and therefore wrestles with these end-of-life questions on a regular basis—while giving both women a chance to act out. Strauss ventures through incredibly complicated territory in this brilliant, meditative 10-part series, with mordant tone firmly in place. Despite its title, The End takes a look at everything that came before Edie’s decision, as well as the numerous times she and Kate have been on opposite sides of a debate. Walter gives one of the year’s best performances, so prepare yourself for The End.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

USC Film School Names Ed Saxon Chair of Peter Stark Producing Program

Producer and USC alumna Nina Yang Bongiovi has been named the program's first producer-in-residence. The USC School of Cinematic Arts has named Oscar winner Ed Saxon as the new chair of its famed Peter Stark Producing Program. Additionally, a newly created producer-in-residence position has been established with USC alumna Nina Yang Bongiovi the first named to that post. Bongiovi will also act as the program’s associate chair.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’: Film Review

A neon-colored action flick that doesn’t pay homage to recent genre hits so much as openly ape them, Navot Papushado’s Gunpowder Milkshake takes a femme-centric approach to the uber-assassin format, looking especially eager to get in on that hot Wick-iverse world-building action. Though not without its moments, the film offers too little of interest for its leading ladies to do, and feels throughout like an adaptation of a comic book that was written for the sole purpose of being sold to an IP-hungry film studio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy