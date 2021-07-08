2021 Wimbledon odds, men's semifinals predictions: Tennis expert reveals Djokovic vs. Shapovalov picks
Novak Djokovic can inch closer to a 19th grand slam title when he squares off against Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET in a 2021 Wimbledon semifinal at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. The 34-year-old Djokovic owns 18 career grand slam titles, including five at Wimbledon. He is only two grand slam titles behind all-time leaders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. On Friday he will meet Shapovalov, who will be playing in his first grand slam semifinal. The winner of Friday's match will advance to the final to face either Matteo Berrettini or Hubert Hurkacz.www.cbssports.com
