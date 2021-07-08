Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

2021 Wimbledon odds, men's semifinals predictions: Tennis expert reveals Djokovic vs. Shapovalov picks

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic can inch closer to a 19th grand slam title when he squares off against Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Friday at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET in a 2021 Wimbledon semifinal at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. The 34-year-old Djokovic owns 18 career grand slam titles, including five at Wimbledon. He is only two grand slam titles behind all-time leaders Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. On Friday he will meet Shapovalov, who will be playing in his first grand slam semifinal. The winner of Friday's match will advance to the final to face either Matteo Berrettini or Hubert Hurkacz.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Australian#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisSacramento Bee

Wimbledon lookahead: Djokovic vs Berrettini in men’s final

Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final with a chance to win a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share that men’s mark. The top-seeded Djokovic’s 30th major final will be the seventh-seeded Berrettini’s first — and the first at any major for any man from Italy since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open. The key to the title match could be Berrettini’s massive serves against Djokovic’s best-in-the-business returns. It also could come down to how Berrettini handles the occasion. Djokovic recalls not having enough self-belief when he lost his first major final to Federer at the 2007 U.S. Open. Berrettini remembers being wowed by Wimbledon when he played in the junior event as a teenager. “For me, it was just absurd. I asked myself, ‘Who knows if one day I’ll return and play in the main tournament, even just in qualifying? I have no idea.’ And now I’m in the final,” he said with a laugh. And then the 25-year-old added: "So it’s all a bit strange. But what’s beautiful ... is that I’m much more aware of what I can do now. I know I can do this, because I’m here.” He has won 11 matches in a row, all on grass courts, since losing to Djokovic in the French Open quarterfinals on clay last month. Djokovic enters Sunday with winning streaks of 20 matches at Wimbledon, dating to 2018, and 20 matches at Grand Slam tournaments this year.
Tennismix929.com

Factbox-Tennis-Wimbledon men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic

LONDON (Reuters) – Factbox on Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, who defeated Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the Wimbledon final on Sunday to win his 20th Grand Slam title. Age: 34. Country: Serbia. ATP ranking: 1. Grand Slam titles: 20 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019,...
Wimbledon, NDkfgo.com

Tennis-Reaction to Djokovic winning Wimbledon men’s title

(Reuters) – Following are reactions to Novak Djokovic winning his 20th Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon by beating Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in Sunday’s final. ROGER FEDERER, EIGHT-TIMES WIMBLEDON WINNER. “Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I’m proud to have the opportunity to play...
Tennischatsports.com

[Wimbledon Men’s final] Djokovic vs Berrettini Preview, live stream, head-to-head, picks and mores

Novak Djokovic can move one step closer to completing a rare tennis feat the calendar grand slam when he squares off against Italian Matteo Berrettini in the 2021 Wimbledon men’s singles final on Sunday at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. Everything about Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini live stream, take a look at their road to the final and head-to-head battle preview and more.
TennistheScore

Olympic tennis draw: Osaka, Djokovic learn opening-round opponents

TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Novak Djokovic faces tough draw at Olympics

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's road to the Golden Slam is not an easy one, with possible matches against Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev in his path at the Tokyo Olympics. Djokovic, representing Serbia, has won the season's first three grand slams and could become the first male player ever to win the Golden Slam if he first captures gold in Tokyo. Then all that's left is winning the U.S. Open in August. Steffi Graf is the only player to ever do it, in 1988.
Tenniscbs17

Novak Djokovic knows ‘history is on the line’ at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Novak Djokovic knows how close he is. Not just to creating history and becoming the first man to achieve a Golden Slam by winning all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year. It’s the bigger picture. The bigger picture of...
TennisESPN

Naomi Osaka gets No. 52 Saisai Zheng, Novak Djokovic gets No. 139 Hugo Dellien in Olympic tennis tournament draw

TOKYO -- Naomi Osaka's first match in nearly two months will come against 52nd-ranked Saisai Zheng of China in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament. The second-seeded Osaka, who represents host Japan and is one of the top names at the Games, is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.
Tennisinews.co.uk

Olympics tennis draw explained: Novak Djokovic’s route to gold at Tokyo 2020 and Golden Slam mapped out

Novak Djokovic knows he is on the verge of history. No man has ever achieved the five-legged Golden Slam, comprising of the four tennis majors and Olympic gold. The mere opportunity to do so comes round pretty rarely, by virtue of the quadrennial nature of the Olympics and the simple fact that winning all four grand slams in a calendar year is hard enough to do without interrupting the busy summer schedule with an Olympic Games.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Wilander: "Novak Djokovic can play another ten years"

The victory of Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2021 once again caused a sensation with the Serbian champion who, by avoiding playing at 100% of his chances, managed to win yet another Grand Slam trophy and in this way he reached the great rivals of all time, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy