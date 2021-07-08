Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Filmmaker Annemarie Jacir On Her Journey To Preserve Palestinian Cinema For Future Generations

By Diana Lodderhose
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Annemarie Jacir pitched her thesis film at graduate school some 20 years ago, her advisor told her the best place for her script was in the garbage. It was an ambitious project for the young Columbia University student: A Palestinian film crew navigating their way through Israeli checkpoints in occupied territory as they attempt to reach Jerusalem certainly didn’t fit the traditional mold of thesis short films.

deadline.com

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian People#Palestinians#Palestinian Refugees#Columbia University#Israeli#Arab#La#The Un Certain Regard#Philistine Films#Salt Of This Sea#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
Country
Palestine
Related
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

How Mark Cousins Connected Cinema, Again, in ‘The Story of Film: A New Generation’

Irish documentarian Mark Cousins is in a jovial mood. He has two films in Cannes and the first one debuted on opening day, “The Story of Film: A New Generation.” It’s a wide-ranging update to his 15-hour film-school staple “The Story of Film: An Odyssey” (the new one is a slimmer two hours and 20 minutes). Cannes director Thierry Fremaux felt that Cousins’ new film could provide a welcome transition for moviegoers as the festival returned after two years. Indeed, reviews are raves and sales agent Dogwoof is fielding offers.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

International Disruptors: The Match Factory’s Michael Weber & Thania Dimitrakopoulou On Their Passion For Arthouse Cinema & The Impact Streamers Can Have On Auteurs

If you haven’t heard of The Match Factory, you probably don’t work in the international arthouse film arena. The German sales and production outfit is one of the world’s leading champions of auteur cinema and has consistently been involved in a raft of festival-winning titles since its inception in 2006. From Cannes Palme d’Or winner Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives to Berlin Golden Bear winners Grbavica and Honey to Oscar-nominated titles Waltz With Bashir, Ajami, The Milk Of Sorrow, The Broken Circle Breakdown and Omar, the Cologne-based company is unwavering in its effort to bring distinct and striking titles to an international audience.
MoviesKPVI Newschannel 6

Experience The Future Of Cinema, As Campari Creates The First Short Film Made With Artificial Intelligence Inspired By The Creative Genius Of Fellini

Campari returns with new Red Diaries 2021 project: Fellini Forward, an ode to Federico Fellini. MILAN, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, announces the return of Campari Red Diaries with Fellini Forward; a pioneering project exploring the late Federico Fellini's creative genius using new technology and machine learning to emulate the works of one of the greatest filmmakers of all time in a new and unique short movie set in Rome. A one-of-a-kind documentary following the process will be launched at Venice Film Festival on the 7th September and New York Film Festival on the 29th September. The documentary will then be released on an on-demand (SVOD) platform in selected markets allowing everyone to explore the future of cinema and creativity.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Oscar Winner Chloé Zhao Set for Venice Film Festival Jury

Multiple Oscar-winning Chinese-American director Chloé Zhao, whose “Nomadland” launched from the Venice Film Festival last year, is set to return to Venice as a member of the upcoming fest’s main jury which will comprise four women and three men. As previously announced, “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, another recent multiple Oscars winner, will preside over the Venice jury of the event’s upcoming edition. They will be serving jury duty on the Lido alongside French actor Virginie Efira, who most recently starred in Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta”; the U.K.’s Cynthia Erivo, who plays Aretha Franklin in the third season of National Geographic’s “Genius” series;...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Oscilloscope Buys Buzzy Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Pic ‘Clara Sola’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscilloscope Laboratories has swooped on North American rights to Costa Rican-Swedish filmmaker Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s debut feature Clara Sola here in Cannes. The film generated to good buzz after its premiere in Directors’ Fortnight. Set in a remote village in Costa Rica, it follows 40-year-old Clara who endures a...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Murina’: Croatian Filmmaker Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic Swims Into Directors’ Fortnight With Her Debut Feature – Cannes

In an industry which is still largely grappling at putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to empowering female film directors, there will always be something encouraging about seeing a first-time female director debut her work at an international film festival. But when you meet writer-director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, it’s hard to think that her name won’t be one that we continue to see in the director’s chair for years to come. The Croatian helmer, who has spent a chunk of her adult years in New York, is touching down on the Croisette for the first time with her debut feature Murina, which is premiering in the Directors’ Fortnight section of the festival tomorrow.
Moviesbeverlypress.com

The Academy supports 2021 Film Scholars

Samantha N. Sheppard and J.E. Smyth have been named 2021 Academy Film Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The annual grant is awarded to scholars whose projects are focused on aspects of filmmaking and the film industry. Their respective book projects are titled “A Black W/hole: Phantom Cinemas and the Reimagining of Black Women’s Media Histories” and “Maisie: The Rise and Fall of Hollywood’s Most Powerful Woman.” The Academy’s Educational Grants Committee will award $25,000 each to Sheppard and Smyth for their projects.
MoviesDeadline

‘Deception’ Director Arnaud Desplechin On Adapting Philip Roth – Cannes Studio

Veteran French director Arnaud Desplechin returned this year to the Cannes Film Festival with Deception (Tromperie), an adaptation of one of Philip Roth’s most openly personal novels. It details a string of affairs conducted by Jewish-American writer “Philip,” here played by French actor Denis Podalydes. Both stopped by Deadline’s Cannes Studio to discuss the film which ran in the Cannes Premiere section.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes Underscores International Film Business Resilience

“In the old days, at some point when people were leaving [Cannes], you said, ‘Well, before you go, this has to be wrapped up,’” says Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz. “Now it doesn’t have to be done this way anymore. You can basically say, ‘Well, we’ll do it on Zoom next week.’” Running July 6-17, Cannes, the physical festival and parallel Marché du Film, is over, but dealing could stretch into high summer. Some studio deals could indeed take months to close. That said, to date, the 2021 Cannes Festival and Marché du Film did much to underscore the resilience of the international film...
WorldAtlas Obscura

A New Generation Is Remaking Iraqi Cinema

I’m not a soldier, I’m a filmmaker. They want to turn us as soldiers, to give us guns, but I refuse it. I have a dream, and my dream is here and is cinema.” Wareth Kwaish is checking the last details before shooting the next scene of the movie Hanging Gardens. He is the assistant director and is prepping fireworks to shoot off, and also guiding extras to where they should stand with a green laser pointer. Ahmed Yassin al Daradji, the director, is sitting on the bank of the Diyala River, a tributary of the Tigris, south of Baghdad, watching his young lead Hussein (his parents don’t want his real name revealed) as darkness falls over the Mesopotamian landscape. Two soldiers blocking access to the river to protect the crew from local militias light cigarettes as they enjoy a behind-the-scenes view of the production. Kwaish calls for the crew to remain on standby, and only the croaking of frogs can be heard.
MoviesCleveland Jewish News

First Anne Frank animated film debuts at Cannes festival

The first animated film based on “The Diary of Anne Frank” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival to positive reviews from film critics, reported Deutsche Welle. “Where is Anne Frank?” which premiered last week, revolves around a character named Kitty, Frank’s imaginary friend and alter-ego to whom she dedicated her diary.
ComicsPosted by
Deadline

Universal Launches Animation Writers Program To Amplify Diverse Voices; Execs From DreamWorks & Illumination To Mentor Inaugural Cohort Of 5

On Tuesday, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group announced that it is launching a new Animation Writers Program, aimed at uplifting underrepresented voices in film and television. The writers selected for the program’s inaugural cohort are Shari Coleman, Kiana Johnson, Senibo Myers, David Ngo and Joe Winters. Each was selected for one...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Mia Hansen-Løve on ‘Bergman Island,’ the Ghost of the Swedish Filmmaker and Her “Awful” 2020

Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps star as a filmmaker couple in the French director's English-language debut, which premieres in competition in Cannes. It’s been an intense year for Mia Hansen-Løve. The French director of All Is Forgiven (2007) and Things to Come (2016) had finished her new film — her English-language debut Bergman Island, starring Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps, and Mia Wasikowska — when COVID struck and France, along with much of the world, went into lockdown. Then, last April, her father caught the coronavirus and died of complications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy