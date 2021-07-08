Filmmaker Annemarie Jacir On Her Journey To Preserve Palestinian Cinema For Future Generations
When Annemarie Jacir pitched her thesis film at graduate school some 20 years ago, her advisor told her the best place for her script was in the garbage. It was an ambitious project for the young Columbia University student: A Palestinian film crew navigating their way through Israeli checkpoints in occupied territory as they attempt to reach Jerusalem certainly didn’t fit the traditional mold of thesis short films.deadline.com
Comments / 0