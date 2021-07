It was plain to see from the start that Club Attack was in a different world than accustomed. Still, they remained unfazed and brought home a championship. After going 5-4 over three days of pool play, the team was seeded into the Sapphire Division at the AAU Volleyball Nationals in Orlando. There, they won three matches on the final day to come away with the Sapphire championship and put a nice ending to the AAU season.